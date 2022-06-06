Rockland Luggage 22″ Rolling Duffle Bag only $19.99 (Reg. $30!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to coffee, I’m not usually very picky. Espresso drinks, cold brew, drip coffee — I’m pleased with it all. However, I’ve realized I’ve been overcomplicating things when it comes to my morning cup of coffee, especially now that I work from home. Over the past few years, I’ve tried plenty of coffee makers to find one that’s just right, whether it’s a pod machine or a large classic drip coffee maker, but ultimately what I’ve really longed for is something simple. That’s why I finally stopped my search for the perfect machine and realized that what I needed all along was right in front of me: a single-serve French press.

