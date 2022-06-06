ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia to pay £65,000 to families of national guards killed in Ukraine or Syria

Vladimir Putin created the Russian national guard in 2016 to maintain public order and fight terrorism.

The families of Russian national guard members who have died in Ukraine and Syria will receive a one-time payment of 5m rubles (£65,000 or $80,000), according to a Kremlin decree on Monday.

The decree signed by Vladimir Putin said the payments would also go to families of those killed during the “special military operation” in Ukraine’s breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Putin created the national guard, or Rosgvardia, in 2016 to maintain public order and fight terrorism. The force reports directly to him.

Russia has been tight-lipped on the number of its soldiers and members of the national guard killed in Ukraine and Syria.

On 25 March the Russian defence ministry said 1,351 troops had been killed in Ukraine, although western officials and military observers say the death toll is much higher.

On 24 February Putin sent troops to pro-western Ukraine in a conflict that has killed thousands of people and created the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since the second world war.

In 2015 Putin ordered Russian troops into Syria in support of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Wow Putin trying to win votes, just keep your nose out of foreign countries and let Cancer do its course on your body, NOTHING But HITLER ONCE AGAIN !!!

