You’d be hard-pressed to find a recent artist’s book that achieves more with less than Laurie Parsons’s 36 Slides 1986–1990, whose informational, Ruscha-esque title belies the depth and poignancy of its recuperative conceit. Storied curator Bob Nickas, a longtime champion of Parsons’s work and possessor of the titular slides, wrote to the former artist requesting permission to reproduce them in book form. Parsons, who left behind a budding art career to practice social work in the early-mid 1990s, amicably granted permission but made clear, as Nickas expected, that “she did not want to be involved” in the project. The book, as much a creation of Nickas as of Parsons, points to the importance of social bonds in the production of art historical memory.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO