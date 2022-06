Apple unveiled macOS Ventura yesterday, and it announced some big changes that are coming to the platform in the fall. There’s Stage Manager letting you switch between windows and apps, a redesigned control panel, updates to messages and mail, new Safari features and so much more. However, that’s not what caught my attention. Mac computers are finally becoming better gaming machines, which are not the words that you could use in the same sentence in the past without feeling guilty that your $1,000+ device wasn’t capable of handling AAA titles. In case you missed the event, here's a quick recap and Jaime Rivera's first impressions to catch up.

