BOSTON — Police in the Boston area have for weeks been warning about NBA playoff ticket scams, and now there has been an arrest. A 29-year-old Connecticut man allegedly in possession of forged or counterfeit tickets was arrested in the area of the TD Garden at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a half hour before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, Boston police posted on the department's website.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO