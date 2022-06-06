ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illusionist Reggie Rice brings magic and laughs to Baltimore

By Tiffany Watson
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Fool of Illusions" show brings magic...

foxbaltimore.com

wypr.org

Honoring Juneteenth with music and history

When the Shriver Hall Concert Series, Carnegie Hall and others asked Morgan State Professor James Lee III to compose a new work, he thought of the 19th-century African-American writer Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, who struggled for racial and gender equity; he chose her poem, A Double Standard. On Juneteenth, soprano...
foxbaltimore.com

Belmont Stakes Cocktails

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For all the horse racing fans, the Triple Crown Series is wrapping up with the Belmont Stakes happening this weekend. Now through Saturday is the last opportunity to indulge in the special Triple Crown Cocktail menu at the Magdalena, a Maryland Bistro. Director of Food and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music
CBS Baltimore

National Harbor To Hold Juneteenth Celebration With Poets, Live Music

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s National Harbor is celebrating Juneteenth this year with a freedom celebration featuring poets, dancers, music and more. The harbor is partnering with the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council to bring the county’s Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate to the stage. The celebration will be held June 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the Plaza stage at 150 National Plaza. Among the performers are SOLE Defined, a local percussive dance group, and DuPont Brass Band, a 9-piece ensemble that started out playing at DC Metro stations but most recently played at the D.C. Jazz Festival and the Kennedy Center. Southern cuisine food truck Mardi Gras Tyme will bring the flavor to the event, along with all the other restaurant offerings at the harbor. The annual holiday observing the end of slavery 156 years ago is now the first new federal holiday created by Congress in nearly 40 years. It was signed into law by President Biden last year.
foxbaltimore.com

National Aquarium released rehabilitated grey seal in celebration of World Oceans Day

BERLIN, Md. (WBFF) — The National Aquarium in Baltimore celebrated World Oceans Day with the announcement of the release of a rehabilitated grey seal. The seal, named Louis Armstrong, was released back into the ocean at Assateague Island National Seashore on June 3, according to the aquarium. He had spent the past 14 weeks at the aquarium's Animal Care and Rescue Center.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Musical artist Pharrell Williams investing in $200M Baltimore Arena renovation as developers break ground

Grammy award-winning musical artist Pharrell Williams is investing in the renovation of the Baltimore Arena, with the project estimated to cost $200 million, officials announced Thursday. The Los Angeles-based developer Oak View Group held a ground breaking event for the project Thursday. Crews began work on the project just after...
NottinghamMD.com

Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—“Chris” of Baltimore recently saw the Powerball jackpot push past the $100 million mark and thought he would take a shot at the big prize. After grabbing his printed Powerball ticket, he saw the self-service Lottery machine print a second ticket. That free Pick 5 quick-pick ticket for the June 3 drawing, which was awarded as part of a … Continue reading "Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale" The post Electrician shocked by free $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket acquired at Royal Farms in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Pride Announces Event Lineup, Theme Of ‘Together Again’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Pride is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Baltimore’s SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city, and organizers on Monday released details about this year’s lineup. “Pride has always represented a time for SGL/LGBTQIA+ folks to be their freest, most authentic selves, and even still, carries a legacy of resistance to the silencing of our voices, our bodies, and our expressions,” said Unique Robinson, a Baltimore-based writer, performer and professor serving as...
baltimorestyle.com

Datebook: June and July Events in Baltimore County

Don’t expect the classic interpretation of this play by Euripides. Anne Carson has penned a new immersive version filled with debauchery, wine and original music by Diana Oh. Watch as Dionysus, the God of wine, shows everyone what it’s like to “party like it’s 399 (B.C.).” Dates run through June 19. Tickets are $20-$74.
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville Precinct announces winner of 2022 Amy Caprio Award

PARKVILLE, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department’s Parkville Precinct has announced the winner of the 2022 Amy Caprio Award. The Amy Caprio Award was founded to honor Officer Caprio’s legacy and to perpetuate her memory within the Parkville Precinct. Family and friends compiled a list of Officer Caprio’s most endearing attributes: loyal, community-oriented, kind, hardworking, optimistic, dedicated, and selfless.  A member … Continue reading "Parkville Precinct announces winner of 2022 Amy Caprio Award" The post Parkville Precinct announces winner of 2022 Amy Caprio Award appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Wbaltv.com

Feeling lucky? BWI-Marshall to add daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore travelers will soon be able to "Viva Las Vegas" with the addition of daily, nonstop flights between the two cities via Frontier Airlines. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will launch the new service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Aug. 9. The roundtrip flights will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.
Wbaltv.com

The Halal Guys will open its first Baltimore City location

A fast-casual restaurant chain that got its start from a New York City street cart will open a location in downtown Baltimore. The Halal Guys -- a concept that specializes in gyros, chicken and falafel -- will move into a storefront at 400 E. Pratt St. across from the Inner Harbor. The space used to house Nalley Fresh, a local salad spot.
Wbaltv.com

Some Baltimore parents unsure about upcoming school bell time changes

Baltimore City is changing school bell times for thousands of students this fall because of a shortage of school bus drivers. As of now, it'll impact 93 city schools. The Commodore John Rodgers School is one of the 93 schools where the bell schedule will change. Nine students take the bus there, but the change affects almost 900 students.
