Illusionist Reggie Rice brings magic and laughs to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Pride is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019.
Baltimore’s SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city, and organizers on Monday released details about this year’s lineup.
“Pride has always represented a time for SGL/LGBTQIA+ folks to be their freest, most authentic selves, and even still, carries a legacy of resistance to the silencing of our voices, our bodies, and our expressions,” said Unique Robinson, a Baltimore-based writer, performer and professor serving as...
