FROM THE PUBLISHER | Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and (a lack of) substance

Something nagged at me about the circus that was the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. As you probably know, it wrapped up last week with a jury verdict basically in favor of Mr. Depp, the movie star. He claimed that Ms. Heard, his former wife, defamed him by suggesting that he had abused her.

The jury awarded him more than $10 million in damages. The jury also sided with Ms. Heard on one claim that Mr. Depp’s lawyer had defamed her by saying that she damaged the couple’s penthouse. So it was complicated.

I couldn’t quite get my head around what nagged at me as the trial dragged on. Part of it was simple: Based on decades of reporting experience, my reaction was to turn away from all the TikTok videos mocking Ms. Heard. “She’s a liar! Looks like she’s snorting coke on the witness stand! Even the judge looks exasperated! Her lawyers don’t even believe her!”

My gut tells me that, if I’m not prepared to read all the background and follow it in detail, then 5-second edited video clips are probably not going to do a fair job and are therefore liable to mislead. Somebody’s pushing some agenda, because nothing is ever a slam dunk. No dispute ever gets to this point — and then goes through a never-ending trial — without strong arguments on both sides.

But there was more to my hesitation than that. I just couldn’t shake the feeling that it was utter meaninglessness, and I couldn’t figure out why.

In a sense, the outcome represents assurance that the justice system can work for those accused falsely. In the MeToo era, it has certainly been a risk that men (or women) could get unfairly accused in a way that they could never escape. I have to assume that a jury, having sat through the interminable proceedings, made a reasonable finding.

But ultimately what bothers me, I think, is what was missing: The Washington Post. The Post ran the initial opinion piece by Ms. Heard, and normally a libel lawsuit would have drawn in the news media entity that published the piece of writing at the center of the dispute.

Had the Post been included, the trial would have become much more of a debate about the First Amendment, and whether (or not) the newspaper had done a reasonable job of vetting Ms. Heard’s claims. Mr. Depp would have had a higher mountain to climb, truthfully, because then he’d have two opponents, and my guess is that the Post would have a very strong defense.

Instead, what we got were two celebrities playing back their recordings of one another. (Who does that, by the way?) And a bunch of stuff about why Mr. Depp never looks at Ms. Heard, some business about alpacas and Disney and how they met and who was sabotaging whom. It was like tabloid heaven — or, in 2022, I guess, TMZ nirvana. Lots of fun on TikTok, almost zero substance.

What was the broader point? Will it discourage women from naming their abusers? Will it safeguard men from being unfairly accused? I don’t know. A reasonable case can be made for both.

But what does it mean about the airing of those claims to begin with? That strikes me as an important question that just got set aside. The current social-media climate allows anybody to say almost anything about anybody, and the publishing company — Facebook or Twitter or Google — has no liability at all. Ultimately, that can’t be sustained.