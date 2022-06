Please join us on Wednesday, June 22, as we welcome Shawn McBreairty, director of Special Projects, Maine First Project, as our speaker at the American Legion Hall in Boothbay at 7 p.m. Shawn will share with us the truths and facts he has uncovered in our Maine K-12 public schools, after personally experiencing the teaching of critical race theory in SAD#51 two years ago. Shawn felt called to serve in the capacity of a truth teller to expose Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in our public schools. His research and fact-finding mission continues to expand and he will present his findings in his presentation entitled, “The Hyper-Sexualization of Our Children with Our Tax Dollars.”

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO