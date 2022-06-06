ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s medical marijuana application portal already has more than 1,800 users

By Mississippi Today
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEkoo_0g29ssr000

Mississippi Today

Mississippi’s medical marijuana license portal is shy of a week old but more than 1,800 people have already registered for online accounts to apply for licenses, the state Department of Health announced Monday.

“If you can shop on Amazon you can probably work through the portal,” said Kris Jones, the director of Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program.

The program is still in its early stages and leaders don’t expect medical marijuana to be available to purchase for another six months.

“I know everyone would love for it to be up in running,” said Jim Craig, the director of the Office of Health Protection. “It looks like it will be the end of the year that we see products.”

About 85% of those who have made accounts on the new portal are patients seeking cannabis treatment. But 15 businesses and nine medical practitioners have completed their applications, Jones said during a Monday press conference. A dozen people have also submitted applications for work permits, which are required for marijuana-related jobs.

The new portal is the first step for patients to eventually receive a medical marijuana card; for doctors, optometrists and nurse practitioners to become certified providers; for facilities to receive licensing to grow, process and test marijuana; and for businesses and their workers to become certified to transport cannabis and dispose of its waste.

The portal does not handle applications for those hoping to open dispensaries. Those applications will be processed by the Mississippi Department of Revenue. The department is scheduled to begin accepting those applications on July 1.

Jones said all applications that have come through the portal are still under review and the number of applications is growing daily.

While hopeful medical marijuana patients can make accounts and begin the application process through the new portal, none of them can receive their license to buy medical cannabis until they’ve met with a certified doctor or practitioner.

No one is certified yet to offer that care but doctors’ applications will be processed within 30 days, according to the program’s rules. Jones said approved providers and dispensaries will eventually be listed on the health department website to assist patients.

Craig touted the regulation requirements deployed to manage the state’s processing labs, which are among the businesses that can now apply to be licensed. These labs will test THC levels – the chemical in marijuana that produces the feeling of being high – as well as for possible contaminants in products.

Craig called this one of the key pieces to product safety in the state. Another safety measure is limiting advertising and marketing options so medical marijuana “isn’t something very attractive to kids,” Craig said.

Medical marjinaua businesses cannot be on social media, for example. Businesses are limited to creating just a website and logo.

More than two dozen Mississippi cities opted out of the medical marijuana program. Although that limits where medical marijuana businesses can open and operate, it does not prevent licensed patients in those areas from using and buying medical marijuana.

Comments / 0

Related
cannin.com

Is Mississippi Ready For Medical Marijuana?

Is Mississippi Ready For Medical Marijuana? “Pause Pain and Wellness Medical Cannabis Clinics certainly are,” says spokesperson and owner Kirk L. Kinard, DO of Oxford, MS who has teamed with his pain management colleagues throughout the state to open clinics solely dedicated to the evaluation and education of patients considering this much-anticipated alternative to traditional pain medications.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has wasted more than 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, as of May 20, 2022, Mississippi had 456,952 doses wasted, or around 15% of the state’s total. “This includes doses expired, spilled, dropped, or unused doses in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Caregiving disputes expected to rise with aging baby boomers population. What are the legal options in Mississippi?

For more than one and half years, Alana “Lana” Slaughter was the caregiver with her family’s consent to Kathy Mashburn, a woman she called a friend and mother figure. Then they decided to boot her and her child out amid conflicting claims about the quality of care Slaughter was providing. The situation is a prelude to what portends to be a growing problem.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WLBT

Metro area doctor among first to apply for medical marijuana license

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Physicians in Mississippi are beginning the process of entering the State Health Department portal to help get medical cannabis to patients with debilitating illnesses. One local doctor may be among the first in the state to prescribe medical marijuana to patients who qualify. “We’re seeing patients...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Report: Mississippi misses opportunity to make the most out of child care stimulus funds

While pandemic child tax credits meaningfully reduced financial stress for Mississippi families, federal child care supports have been less effective than in other states because of poor administration, a new report finds.   Researchers at The Center for the Study of Social Policy surveyed and interviewed Mississippi parents and child care providers to understand the impact […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Advertising And Marketing
mpbonline.org

Applications open for residents seeking participation in Mississippi's medicinal cannabis industry

The Mississippi Department of Health has finalized regulations for the state’s developing medical marijuana industry. Experts say patients will have to wait a bit longer to begin purchasing medicinal cannabis. The Mississippi Medicinal Cannabis Program is now accepting applications from physicians and cultivators to begin the licensing process. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

MS Department of Health provides information on medical marijuana

The medical marijuana process is underway in Mississippi. Licensing for medical marijuana is live and legal products through dispensaries are expected to be ready before the end of the year, that’s what we were told during a briefing earlier this morning. Cannabis testing regulations have been put in place...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Mississippians prepare for medical marijuana roll out

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of Mississippians are signing up for medical marijuana, as health leaders roll out new timelines. The online portal to register for medical cannabis is on The Mississippi State Department of Health website. So far, more than 18,000 Mississippians and 15 businesses have created online...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ourmshome.com

Mississippi Physician Creates Original Healthy Coffee Company

Fresh, healthy, specialty coffee probably doesn’t come to mind when you think of Mississippi. Magnolias, The Blues, and great BBQ? Absolutely! However, a Starkville doctor is trying to add healthy coffee to the list of things Mississippi is known for, and it starts with knowledge. “I’m a physician, so...
ourmshome.com

Mississippi’s First and Only, Fully Handicap-Accessible Camp

Summer camp is a tradition for many in Mississippi. While on break from school, students get the opportunity to develop social skills by mixing and mingling with similar-aged children from different communities. Summer camp provides a chance to get creative, experience new things, and enjoy the great outdoors. Socialization, central to the summer camp experience, helps children grow and develop as much as reading or eating vegetables! Those are benefits every parent desires for their children, but not all camps are suited for everyone. Children and adults with disabilities often can’t attend camp because facilities are unable to accommodate their unique needs. But that is changing in Mississippi!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Auditor’s report shows Mississippi homicides cost taxpayers millions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How much does homicide cost Mississippi’s taxpayers? The State Auditor’s Office released a report that discussed the cost of homicides in Mississippi. The report stated that Mississippi has had a higher homicide rate than any other state since 2018. The City of Jackson had more homicides per capita than any other […]
Magnolia State Live

State-sanctioned violence or necessary deterrent? Paddling remains staple of education in this Mississippi school and many more

At the beginning of every school year, April Johnson oversees distribution of the Covington County School District student handbook. Tucked into the first half of the handbook is a section titled “Corporal Punishment.”. The handbook details how the punishment will be meted out: sensibly, “and applied only to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy