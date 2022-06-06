ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after Mississippi man was hit by car and then left to die on side of road

By Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi man has been arrested in a weekend hit-and-run accident that left a man dying on the side of the road

Jarvis Wilson, of Wesson, surrendered to Brookhaven Police Sunday night. Wilson, 36, had been a person of interest in an incident Friday night on Union Street Extension.

At approximately 11:39 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call reporting a person lying on the side of the road, possibly struck by a vehicle.

The male subject was pronounced dead on the scene by Lincoln County Deputy Coroner John Riggs. BPD Chief Kenneth Collins identified the victim as Lionel Jackson, 41, of Union Street Extension.

Wilson was booked into the Lincoln County Jail just before 9 p.m. Sunday and charged with manslaughter and culpable negligence.

Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

