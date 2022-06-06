LOL! Prince William & Kate Middleton Crack a Joke About Prince Louis’ Jubilee Antics

Prince William and Kate Middleton had their hands full with Prince Louis throughout the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and they are taking it in stride.

The 4-year-old was photographed making all kinds of faces at special events like the Trooping the Colour parade and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. He definitely stole the show sticking his tongue out, covering his eyes and scowling.

William and Kate acknowledged Louis’ antics on Instagram. They posted some special photos from the event with the caption, "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They royals quipped, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" while adding the eyes emoji!

The couple included their initials, making it clear the message came directly from them.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks her “70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom,” and the four-day event included many special moments.

Queen Elizabeth II even delighted her royal subjects Saturday with the debut of a special Jubilee short in which she acts alongside none other than... Paddington Bear!

The film, a rare example of the monarch trying her hand at acting, finds the Queen trading lines with the animated bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.

In the clip, Paddington congratulates Queen Elizabeth on her birthday — she just turned 96 — and the two chat about their mutual admiration for marmalade sandwiches.

"I keep mine in here," she says, retrieving one from her handbag.

At the end, the two tap a China teacup, a beat that turns into Queen's "We Will Rock You."

Watch the short:

The Palace said of the Paddington short, "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

The unveiling of the surprise clip preceded a massive concert in honor of the Queen, including performances by Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and more.

Sadly, the Queen has sat out most of the Jubilee festivities due to "discomfort" she has been experiencing. Us Weekly also reports she took time out to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet for the first time. The little girl turned one on June 4.

The monarch did make a surprise appearance as the Jubilee came to a close on Sunday. The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family as they sang along to "God Save the Queen," and watched a red, white and blue fireworks display.