ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

LOL! Prince William & Kate Middleton Crack a Joke About Prince Louis’ Jubilee Antics

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0LHe_0g29sZHJ00

Prince William and Kate Middleton had their hands full with Prince Louis throughout the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and they are taking it in stride.

The 4-year-old was photographed making all kinds of faces at special events like the Trooping the Colour parade and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. He definitely stole the show sticking his tongue out, covering his eyes and scowling.

William and Kate acknowledged Louis’ antics on Instagram. They posted some special photos from the event with the caption, "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special," they wrote. "Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qd4RO_0g29sZHJ00

They royals quipped, "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…" while adding the eyes emoji!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPuLM_0g29sZHJ00

The couple included their initials, making it clear the message came directly from them.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marks her “70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom,” and the four-day event included many special moments.

Queen Elizabeth II even delighted her royal subjects Saturday with the debut of a special Jubilee short in which she acts alongside none other than... Paddington Bear!

The film, a rare example of the monarch trying her hand at acting, finds the Queen trading lines with the animated bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw.

In the clip, Paddington congratulates Queen Elizabeth on her birthday — she just turned 96 — and the two chat about their mutual admiration for marmalade sandwiches.

"I keep mine in here," she says, retrieving one from her handbag.

At the end, the two tap a China teacup, a beat that turns into Queen's "We Will Rock You."

Watch the short:

The Palace said of the Paddington short, "Her Majesty is well known for her sense of humour, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight’s sketch. There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss. While The Queen may not be attending the concert in person, she was very keen that people understood how much it meant to her and that all those watching had a great time.”

The unveiling of the surprise clip preceded a massive concert in honor of the Queen, including performances by Queen, Diana Ross, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4fm6_0g29sZHJ00

Sadly, the Queen has sat out most of the Jubilee festivities due to "discomfort" she has been experiencing. Us Weekly also reports she took time out to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet for the first time. The little girl turned one on June 4.

The monarch did make a surprise appearance as the Jubilee came to a close on Sunday. The Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family as they sang along to "God Save the Queen," and watched a red, white and blue fireworks display.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton address Prince Louis' cheeky behaviour

It was a four-day weekend full of celebration to honour the Queen's remarkable 70-year reign. But it goes without saying that Prince Louis stole some of the limelight, winning over crowds with his hilarious reactions during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. During the course of the weekend, the four-year-old made headlines...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jennifer Connelly 'Kept Peeking Over' at Prince William and Kate Middleton's Reactions to Top Gun

Jennifer Connelly was curious to find out if her latest film got the royal stamp of approval from Kate Middleton and Prince William. On Thursday, the royal couple attended the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, where the film's star Tom Cruise introduced them to the cast on the red carpet. During the screening, Connelly made sure to see if William, 39, and Kate, 40, were enjoying the movie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Ben Whishaw
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Elton John
Page Six

William, Kate’s son Prince Louis, 4, steals the show at Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II was supposed to be the star of her Platinum Jubilee — but all eyes were on her great-grandson. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 4-year-old son, Prince Louis, made an adorable arrival at Thursday’s Trooping the Colour parade, wearing his dad’s hand-me-down sailor outfit from the same event in 1985. The little one greeted the crowd from a carriage with brother Prince George, 8, and sister Princess Charlotte, 7, as well as mom Middleton, 40, and step-grandmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The mini royals waved at onlookers who joined them in celebrating the Queen’s historic 70 years of service. When Charlotte took...
WORLD
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Prince Louis Steals the Show on the Buckingham Palace Balcony

The Queen's Jubilee is officially in full swing—and Prince Louis is already stealing the show. Following the royal family's carriage debut at Trooping the Colour, they all appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to celebrate Her Majesty's historic 70 years on the throne. Per usual, the queen stood alongside senior members of the royal family, including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The royal siblings, who were dressed to impress in their color-coordinated blue attire, waved enthusiastically to the crowds. But Louis made quite an impression with his meme-worthy reactions.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Paddington Bear
Vogue Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Daughter Lilibet’s First Birthday Portrait

On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, turned one year old—and the family has released a new portrait to celebrate. Taken by Misan Harriman, it shows Lilibet smiling on the grounds of the Sussexes’ home, Frogmore Cottage, during her birthday party. She wears a powder blue dress and a bow over her full head of red hair.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Blows Kate Middleton a Kiss During Sweet Greeting at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving

It was a blink and you’d miss it moment between father-in-law and daughter-in-law on Friday that made eagle-eyed royal watchers swoon. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived right before Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, and before they took part in the procession to take their seats, the foursome greeted one another by the front doors of the church.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Princess Charlotte Is Going Viral After Adorably Correcting Prince George During Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Sisters know best. Princess Charlotte went viral — again! — after she was spotted correcting her older brother, Prince George, during the final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, alongside Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, on […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Prince William and Kate Middleton in Wales During Surprise Jubilee Outing

Family walkabout! During Prince William and Duchess Kate’s appearance in Wales during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, they brought along two special VIP guests: Prince George and Princess Charlotte! “Now, off to Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿,” the Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, June 4. “We’re looking forward […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

A rare look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chic UK home

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee they threw a low-key birthday party for their one-year-old daughter Lilibet at their home of Frogmore Cottage – see inside. The Sussexes shared a photograph of their gorgeous daughter to mark her first birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Reveals 4-Year-Old Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero While Meeting a Fellow Fan

Prince Louis' "spidey sense" might be tingling because mom Kate Middleton is talking about him during her visit to Scotland. Kate and Prince William visited the Wheatley Group on Wednesday as part of their visit to Scotland to hear about how the organization is tackling homelessness in the community. There, they visited the home of local parent Joanne Wales and her son Jason, who is 4 years old just like Prince Louis.
HOMELESS
extratv

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen. In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

71K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy