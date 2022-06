Minneapolis police officers violated Andre Moore’s civil rights twice in a matter of months, a lawsuit obtained by the Atlanta Black Star alleges. According to the lawsuit, officers pulled a gun and taser on Moore while he complied during a traffic stop and then beat him until he was unconscious in December 2019. After he filed complaints about the abuse, he was framed for drug charges by one of the officers involved. A judge later dropped the charges because they were based on the “reckless disregard for the truth.”

