Guilford County, NC

County Parks Pools To Open On A ‘Phased-In’ Basis

By Scott D. Yost
rhinotimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of families in Guilford County were left high and dry on Memorial Day weekend after pools at Guilford County parks didn’t open in time for what’s usually the first day of the year of swimming at those pools. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners met...

Related
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro City Council Budget Public Hearing Over In Minutes

The public hearing on the proposed Greensboro 2022-2023 fiscal year budget at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 7 lasted a little over three minutes. City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba’s proposed budget includes the largest tax increase in the history of Greensboro, a water and sewer rate increase, a garbage pick-up fee increase, a house hazardous waste fee increase and increases in fire inspection and development fees.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Highs And Lows Of June 7 City Council Meeting

The Tuesday, June 7 Greensboro City Council meeting was not long, but it had its moments. It is the first meeting in years in which security had to remove someone from the chamber. The young man who was asked to leave the meeting had been talking loudly and gesturing at the City Council but did not disrupt the meeting nearly as much as people have in the past who were allowed to stay.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Commissioner Upchurch Becomes Emergency Responder For A Day

The Guilford County commissioners often get to hear about the work of the county’s Emergency Services Department. However, this week, District 6 Commissioner James Upchurch got an all-day, up-close, first-person view of the workings of the department – and he said he learned a whole lot of valuable information thanks to the experience.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Council Making Housing Shortage Worse

The Greensboro City Council constantly talks about a shortage of affordable housing, but that is only a small part of the picture. The shortage in Greensboro is not in affordable housing, it is in housing period. Of course there is a shortage in affordable housing because there is a shortage in housing – from affordable to multi-million dollar homes, from apartments to condos to townhomes and even rooms to rent.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Vaughan Proposes Cutting 6 Cents From Proposed Property Tax Hike

City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba’s 2022-2023 fiscal year budget includes a 30 percent property tax increase. Jaiyeoba’s budget maintains the property tax rate at its current level of 66.25 cents, but because of revaluation, holding the property tax rate flat results in a 30 percent tax increase for the average property owner. The revenue neutral rate, which would raise the same amount of revenue as if there had been no revaluation, is 54.56.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Mayor Vaughan Says No Mask Mandate For Greensboro

Greensboro is not going to have a mask mandate, according to Mayor Nancy Vaughan. On Monday, June 6, Vaughan said emphatically and repeatedly that she was not going to impose a mask mandate on the City of Greensboro despite the fact that COVID-19 numbers are up. Vaughan said, “I’ve not...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Letters To The Editor: June 7, 2022

We caught a few OK bass tonight at Buffalo Lake, but a very disturbing adventure. I met a friend (18 years with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department) at 6 p.m. As I pulled up, a car pulled into the adjacent unoccupied Hams property with two occupants. A young Hispanic got out and walked on to the posted property. My friend immediately approached him, and the individual advised he had lost a bracelet on the property and was looking for it. At that time my friend thinks the individual noticed his T-shirt, which appeared to have a law enforcement shield on it. The individual immediately left saying something smart. My friend had seen these two ride by earlier very slowly and truly believes they were there to rob us.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Department Turns To Cash To Lure Detention Officers

As many people know by now, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department is seeking qualified applicants to join its detention staff, which runs and patrols the county’s two jails – one in downtown Greensboro and one in downtown High Point. Like many businesses in the community and across...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Police Officer Indicted By Grand Jury For Manslaughter

A Guilford County grand jury returned a manslaughter indictment for Greensboro Police Officer M.E. Hamilton on Monday, June 6. Hamilton was indicted for manslaughter for shooting Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez on Nov. 20, 2021, when Lopez was barricaded in a shed behind the residence at 3504 Cloverdale Dr. According to...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Police Body Worn Camera Videos Of Lopez Shooting Released

The full police body worn camera videos of the incident that resulted in the fatal shooting of Joseph Lopez on Nov. 19, 2021 were released by the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) on Wednesday, June 8. The GPD had filed a petition in North Carolina Superior Court requesting approval to release...
GREENSBORO, NC

