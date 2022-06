SUPERIOR — The number of new infections of COVID-19 have been on the rise since June 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, June 8. The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin was 1,900 on Wednesday, up from 1,601 on June 1. The figure measures the average number of new cases per day over the previous week. An increase indicates the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state is going up, according to DHS.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO