Fort Worth Star-Telegram

One of Texas’ top 50 barbecue joints is getting a permanent restaurant in Fort Worth

By David Silva Ramirez
 3 days ago

Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, a Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ stand , is set to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant in west Fort Worth in fall 2022.

Dayne’s award-winning barbecue trailer has been in the beer garden at Lola’s Trailer Park at 2735 W. Fifth St for about two years.

Owners Dayne and Ashley Weaver originally planned to move to West Berry Street with Lola’s, but the timing aligned with the move to a permanent location.

The brick-and-mortar restaurant will be located at 9840 Camp Bowie West Blvd. in the Westland neighborhood near Interstate 30 and Loop 820.

Until the building is finished, Dayne’s will continue to serve its barbecue food-truck style just next door at 9808 Camp Bowie West Blvd. starting June 17.

The menu will remain the same, with both indoor and covered outdoor seating, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

“We’re still doing the same thing, which is providing the best barbecue and the best experience that we can to our customers,” Dayne said. “Bring your kids, bring your dogs, there is room and food for everyone.”

The establishment, which started from Dayne selling meats and sides from his front yard, is partnering with Philip Murrin of River Ranch Stockyards.

A combination platter at Dayne’s Craft Barbecue. Bud Kennedy/bud@star-telegram.com

“Our goal is to not only provide more dining options for local residents, but also to the multitude of people that drive by every day,” Murrin said.

Dayne’s move is a part of the Westland neighborhood’s revitalization efforts, which includes plans for Dayne’s, an ice cream parlor and retail stores.



