Obituary for Joyce Marie Davis

Graveside services for Charles Benjamin Harrington, 82, of DeRidder, will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Cooper Cemetery in DeRidder. Services are entrusted to the care of the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
Dale Bernard Guillot, 62, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 9 at 11am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. For full obituarey, visit...
Lieutenant Colonel Lee Allen Sherman, Sr. was called to his heavenly home May 5, 2022, at Beauregard Memorial Hospital in DeRidder, Louisiana. Mister Sherman was 88 years of age, born April 21, 1934 in Bremerton, Washington. Graveside funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Good...
MANY, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Many to meet with Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell. Mitchell took office in July 2020, but says that being sheriff is a second nature to him. Mitchell says that he was known as the bully patrolman in high school. He would stop bullying whenever he witnessed it because it made him uncomfortable and just wanted to maintain peace among everyone. He still carries that characteristic with him today.
In July 2020 Clayton Allen Fulks, 22, of Rosepine and Dakota Wayne Singletery 22 of Lake Charles were arrested for second degree cruelty to a juvenile; Stacy Lynne Tharpe was arrested the following day and charged with principal to second degree cruelty to a juvenile. This follows a car acident and the subsequent investigation where it was discovered a child in Ms. Tharpes care stated she had been beaten and bruised by the three. In February 2021, Stacy Tharpe pled guilty to the charges and Singletary pled guilty in May 2021.
GRAND CANE, La. – Red and yellow caution tape and “no trespassing” signs are already popping up on some property in Grand Cane in anticipation of the weekend’s annual Big W Trail Ride. It’s an effort to prevent the bedlam that consumed the small municipality a...
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The man who was found dead on Ruth Street last month has been identified. The body of Russell J. Guidry, 40, of Sulphur, was found on Ruth Street on May 27. Charlie Hunter, investigator with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office, confirmed that Guidry was the deceased. Next of kin has been notified, he said.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport home in the Martin Luther King neighborhood went up in flames Thursday morning but no injuries have been reported. The fire in the 2000 block of Wool Street was reported at 10:30 a.m. Ten fire units and 30 firefighters responded. Special Operations Chief Skip Pinkston...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who died in a fiery multiple car crash on Highway 80 was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner Thursday. The coroner says 56-year-old James Ellis Dowden died in the May 27 collision. The crash involved three vehicles. A pickup truck was heading...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s help in finding Axcel Sandovol, 16, of Alexandria. According to APD, Axcel packed up his belongings and left his residence of Webster Street on Tuesday. He may be in the Lake Charles area. If you have any information...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 6, 2022. Lee Michael Broussard Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jeff Thomas III, 43, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000. Keith Alan Reynolds, 35, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000. Antonio Vincent Green, 39,...
Teens and young adults with disabilities living at the facility have been reported to have been abused and neglected by under-educated and unqualified staff. Glen Tujague, 22, was placed in St. Mary’s Residential Training School by his family in 2008 as a means to have his needs fostered in a caring environment, due to his diagnosis of autism and cerebral palsy.
Garage Sales in Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake and Other Areas of Southwest Louisiana. Garage sales in Southwest Louisiana. Garage Sales in Southwest Louisiana June 10th, 11th, and 12th. Three family garage sale on Horseshoe Ln in Sulphur. Garage Sale Date(s): Saturday June 11. Garage Sale Time: 7am – 12 pm...
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jesse Lynn Clemens, age 24, of Anacoco, was arrested on three outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond has not been set and Clemens remains in the VPSO jail. June 5, 2022. Alan Michael Wilson, age 23, of Leesville, was arrested and...
TOLEDO BEND -- The teenager who drowned Monday in Toledo Bend Reservoir was a recent Sabine Parish high school graduate. Friends are remembering RonSarius Hongo, 18, for his smile, attitude and selfless mannerisms. His death is being mourned in the small Sabine Parish village of Florien, where Hongo was a member of the Florien High Class of 2022. His next chapter was to attend McNeese State University.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington presented the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Scholarship to a Louisiana High for Math, Science and The Arts in a ceremony in the Bossier Sheriff’s Conference Room in Benton on Tuesday afternoon. Adrianna Grayce Rhodes, who goes by Grayce, daughter of Sheriff’s deputies Capt. Sarah Rhodes...
A young child was killed while riding a dirt bike in Bridge City on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety said 5-year-old Rilee McGraw, of Deville, La., was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she later died following an auto-pedestrian crash. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup truck that...
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Bethel Apartments on Willow Glen Road around 9:30 p.m. Officers found Robert Lee Lewis, 22, of Alexandria, with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a local hospital. APD said they...
