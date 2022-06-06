Obituary for Joyce Marie Davis

MANY, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Many to meet with Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell. Mitchell took office in July 2020, but says that being sheriff is a second nature to him. Mitchell says that he was known as the bully patrolman in high school. He would stop bullying whenever he witnessed it because it made him uncomfortable and just wanted to maintain peace among everyone. He still carries that characteristic with him today.

SABINE PARISH, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO