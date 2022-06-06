Obituary for Pascal Ernest Lynn

Graveside services for Charles Benjamin Harrington, 82, of DeRidder, will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at the Cooper Cemetery in DeRidder. Services are entrusted to the care of the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
Darron “Mule Rider” Sellers, 69, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Monday, June 6, 2022. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 9, 2022, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Brother Delbert Isbell will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Dale Bernard Guillot, 62, of DeRidder, LA passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 8 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 9 at 11am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. For full obituarey, visit...
Lieutenant Colonel Lee Allen Sherman, Sr. was called to his heavenly home May 5, 2022, at Beauregard Memorial Hospital in DeRidder, Louisiana. Mister Sherman was 88 years of age, born April 21, 1934 in Bremerton, Washington. Graveside funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Good...
MANY, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Many to meet with Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell. Mitchell took office in July 2020, but says that being sheriff is a second nature to him. Mitchell says that he was known as the bully patrolman in high school. He would stop bullying whenever he witnessed it because it made him uncomfortable and just wanted to maintain peace among everyone. He still carries that characteristic with him today.
In July 2020 Clayton Allen Fulks, 22, of Rosepine and Dakota Wayne Singletery 22 of Lake Charles were arrested for second degree cruelty to a juvenile; Stacy Lynne Tharpe was arrested the following day and charged with principal to second degree cruelty to a juvenile. This follows a car acident and the subsequent investigation where it was discovered a child in Ms. Tharpes care stated she had been beaten and bruised by the three. In February 2021, Stacy Tharpe pled guilty to the charges and Singletary pled guilty in May 2021.
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives have made an arrest in the May 26 shooting death of a Campti man, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Thursday in a news release. Darrion Lamar Simmons 20, was arrested Friday night at his home on Pasture Road. He is being held in...
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jesse Lynn Clemens, age 24, of Anacoco, was arrested on three outstanding Bench Warrants. Bond has not been set and Clemens remains in the VPSO jail. June 5, 2022. Alan Michael Wilson, age 23, of Leesville, was arrested and...
SABINE PARISH, La. - Sabine Parish authorities report a drowning Monday night. According to Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, the body of an 18 year old man was recovered from the spillway of Toledo Ben Dam. Mitchell says just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a call that three men were swimming...
TOLEDO BEND -- The teenager who drowned Monday in Toledo Bend Reservoir was a recent Sabine Parish high school graduate. Friends are remembering RonSarius Hongo, 18, for his smile, attitude and selfless mannerisms. His death is being mourned in the small Sabine Parish village of Florien, where Hongo was a member of the Florien High Class of 2022. His next chapter was to attend McNeese State University.
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies have arrested a north Natchitoches Parish man in connection with a weekend shooting in Ashland, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. Charles David “Cowboy” Cloud, 68, of Ashland, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of aggravated...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents arrested Justin Lyons, 35, of Dequincy, on May 28, 2022, for DWI on Prien Lake in Calcasieu Parish. Agents were on patrol in Prien Lake when they conducted a safe boating inspection on a vessel Lyons was operating. Agents detected that Lyons was impaired and arrested him and booked him into the Calcasieu Parish Jail.
Timothy Lee Deason (45) of DeRidder, LA, was convicted on Thursday, May 27,2022, of 1 count sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and sexual battery of a child under the age of 15. He was sentences on June 1 in in 36th Judicial District Court to 45 years in total without possibility of parole.
A Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Deputiy was sent to assist a stranded motorist on I-49 near the Pawhaten exit about 11pm Sunday night. The driver of the KIA Soul was identified as Kelvin Lirico Jones from Tacoma Washington. While waiting for a tow truck to assist with the issue, the...
Vernon Parish School Board met at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Board Members Angie Davis, David Detz and Shad Steward were out. Motions were passed to advertise for a promotional Principal position at Leesville High School and West Leesville Elementary, a promotional Assistant Principal position at Vernon Middle School, and a promotional Secondary Curriculum Supervisor.
