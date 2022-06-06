ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

See all of Vanessa Hudgens’ MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 outfits

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9QBD_0g29rT1A00

Vanessa Hudgens was the hostest with the mostest — outfits, that is — during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022.

The “High School Musical” star rocked a series of high-fashion looks by Vera Wang, Versace and Valentino throughout the big night.

First, Hudgens hit the red carpet in a bright blue off-the-shoulder Vera Wang dress with a dramatic train that blew around in the LA breeze, also sporting a sparkling cat eye and slicked-back hair.

“Mother Nature blessed me and my custom @verawang,” she joked on Instagram of the windy-day photo op.

To take the stage and kick off the ceremony, the actress, 33, changed into a glittering gold mini and metallic platform sandals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhGBQ_0g29rT1A00
Getty Images

Next, she dazzled in a daring (and ab-baring) Versace set; a similar bandana bralette ($1,125) and safety-pinned skirt ($1,225) are available on the luxury label’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BoO4K_0g29rT1A00
Getty Images for MTV

The “Tick, Tick…Boom!” star then channeled her inner “Squid Game” competitor with a bright and bedazzled tracksuit based on the wildly popular Netflix show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCh9C_0g29rT1A00
Getty Images

She later swapped “Squid Game” for “Euphoria,” going full Cassie Howard in an “Oklahoma!”-inspired floral dress, tied-up gingham shirt, cowboy hat and braided pigtails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNAbE_0g29rT1A00
AFP via Getty Images

Ariana Grande would surely approve of the high ponytail and hot pink Valentino look — complete with towering, 7-inch-tall platform pumps ($1,190) — Hudgens wore next. (As might Nicola Peltz, who sported a similar style at the 2022 Met Gala last month.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ud1fU_0g29rT1A00
Getty Images for MTV

And to end the evening, Hudgens subbed in a seductive, skintight latex corset, lace-up stiletto boots and a red wig.

She posted a gallery of wink-worthy photos on Instagram with the caption, “Ima just leave y’all with this 😉.” One fan account questioned, “Cat woman fantasy or dominatrix?!” Another commenter called it “Selina Kyle vibes,” comparing her to Catwoman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evjgy_0g29rT1A00
Getty Images for MTV

Jason Bolden, who styled the star, shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps on his own page, including an illustration of Hudgens’ Vera Wang look and backstage video of her Versace and Valentino getups ready and waiting.

And hairstylist Danielle Priano was busy throughout the evening , changing up Hudgens’ hair from buns to braids to waves as her fashion parade rolled on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFL9R_0g29rT1A00
Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps from the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
jasonbolden/Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Rebel Wilson comes out, introduces fans to new girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community by introducing fans to her new girlfriend. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove,” the “Pitch Perfect” actress captioned a selfie on Instagram Thursday with new flame Ramona Agruma. In May, Wilson teased that she was “happily” in a relationship but did not reveal the identity of her partner. “I am now happily in a relationship,” she said on Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid’s podcast “U Up.” “I met them at a friend’s setup.” Wilson, 42, added that...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige make red carpet debut

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige are red-carpet official. The “American Idol” host, 47, and his model girlfriend, 24, made their public debut as a couple Wednesday at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix documentary, “Halftime.” Seacrest wore a pinstriped navy jacket and gray pants, while Paige stunned in a colorful, one-shoulder silk dress at the Tribeca Film Festival screening. The pair were first rumored to be dating in May 2021 after they were seen getting cozy in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend. While they like to keep a relatively low profile, Seacrest has made occasional appearances on Paige’s Instagram — including at...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ramona Singer’s eyebrows mocked for looking like ‘the Joker and the Grinch’

Fans are teasing Ramona Singer over the intensity of her newly microbladed eyebrows. The “Real Housewives of New York City” star, 65, posted a video to her Instagram Story Tuesday showing off her updated look and credited celebrity microblader Karin for the results. “I just got my eyebrows microbladed from this wonderful woman,” Singer said in the viral clip. “Now I only have to do it once a year, so I’m ready for summer. You definitely have to use Karin. She’s the best.” Several fans took to Twitter, however, to poke fun at the video and blame the Bravolebrity’s infamous facial expressions for...
Page Six

Julia Fox look-alike fools clubgoers at Tao

Julia Fox has gotten so famous, she has impersonators. A breathless spy recounted to Page Six how they had seen the “Uncut Gems” star at Meatpacking hotspot Tao on Monday night, by telling us “bottles came out and were delivered to her table with a sign that said ‘Kanye’s Ex.'” The spot delivers bottle parades with sparklers and lit-up signs that look like small billboards. The source added, “I think she was a little surprised by it. I think her friends [definitely] did it as a joke.” However, a rep for the clubby restaurant tells us Fox wasn’t there, and that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Is this Lilibet’s birthday cake? Harry, Meghan’s wedding baker shares photos

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday. Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji. The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower. While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond. Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design. “Frilly,” she captioned the snap. “👀 Fri-lili?!”...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ sons not attending her wedding to Sam Asghari, K-Fed reacts

Britney Spears’ sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari on Thursday, Page Six can confirm. “The boys are not going to be in attendance at the wedding,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, who oversees the pro dancer’s custody case with the pop icon, tells us. “They think the focus of this day should be on Britney and Sam, and they are very happy for her moving forward.” Spears, 40, and Federline, 44, share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. Kaplan did not confirm whether the teens did not receive an invitation from their mom or...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Abby De La Rosa shares due date as Nick Cannon confirms he’s expanding family

Abby De La Rosa gave a telling pregnancy update amid rumors she is expecting another baby with Nick Cannon. The 31-year-old DJ’s due date is October 25, she told her Instagram followers in a Tuesday Live. As for what she’ll call the little one, De La Rosa said that she plans to “find the best Z name” to match her 11-month-old twin sons, Zion and Zillion. The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and Cannon’s baby boys in June 2021, the same month that the “Masked Singer” host, 41, welcomed a son named Zen with his “Wild ‘N Out” costar Alyssa Scott. Zen...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
Vera Wang
Page Six

Prince Louis, cousin Lena Tindall fight over candy at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Even royal cousins have conflicts. Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena appeared to play favorites as she handed out candy at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Lena, 3, held a bag of sweets out to Princess Charlotte, 7, moving the treats when Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11, reached out. She did the same when Prince Louis, 4, attempted to grab the bag. Kate Middleton watched as her youngest son continued making unsuccessful attempts to nab a piece of candy. Dodging Louis, Lena gave Charlotte and Savannah candy. She even stood up and walked to Prince George’s seat so the 8-year-old could enjoy a piece as well. Savannah giggled...
Page Six

Why Johnny Depp was helped out of Birmingham hotel

Security escorted Johnny Depp out of a hotel Monday to protect him from the hordes of fans who have been following him since his trial ended last week. Photos of the actor being guided out of the Grand Hotel Birmingham in England holding a coffee mug went viral this week. A source tells us his security team was keeping him safe and away from the “large crowds.” “Everywhere he goes, he’s getting mobbed by fans,” our insider says. In the snaps, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, looked distressed while being walked out of the luxury hotel with one man holding onto his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton takes break from Louis’ antics to comfort niece Mia at Jubilee

Kate Middleton sweetly showed off her aunt skills while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade on Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, may have been seated next to her son Prince Louis, for the majority of the event, but Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia briefly took the 4-year-old’s seat when he moved. Sitting between Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old appeared tired. She leaned on her aunt’s shoulder before putting her head down. Middleton spoke to her niece before adjusting Mia’s headband and stroking her arm comfortingly. Charlotte, for her part, rubbed her cousin’s back. Mia later experienced a change of heart, adorably rocking out to...
Page Six

Taylor Hawkins’ wife makes first statement following drummer’s death

Alison Hawkins, the widow of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has released her first statement since his untimely death at the age of 50 in March. “My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor’s fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown our beloved Taylor,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief.” “As Taylor’s wife, and on behalf of our children, I want to share how much...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Mtv Movie Tv
Page Six

Pete Davidson and Saint West hit Walmart without Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is showing Saint West the commoner life. The relatable king took Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old son to Walmart in Woodland Hills, Calif., where they were seen purchasing a big container of cheese puffs among other goodies Saturday, TMZ reported. The outlet claimed Saint wanted to be a regular kid and run around the store aimlessly, but Davidson reminded him that Kardashian would be pretty upset if he lost him. The “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, and Saint had a busy weekend, as the dynamic duo were seen holding hands as they made their way into the Cheesecake Factory at The Grove in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nick Jonas ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas is on the mend after taking a softball to the groin Sunday. The Jonas Brothers member responded to a fan on Twitter who saw the video of him limping into an emergency room, writing that he is “doing much better” after the accident. “Always good to be %100 [sic] sure!” he wrote Monday of his trip to the hospital. “Can’t wait for this weekend in Vegas for round two!” he added of his band’s recently launched Sin City residency. Page Six published exclusive photos and video of Jonas, 29, getting hit with the ball, which caused him to drop to his knees...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Chaney Jones erases Kanye West from Instagram grid amid breakup rumors

Chaney Jones is fueling rumors that she and Kanye West have broken up by removing him from Instagram. Prior to Tuesday, the First State Behavioral Health COO had numerous photos of her and West throughout their courtship on her grid, but they have since been deleted — or archived — amid gossip that the Yeezy designer has moved on with model Monica Corgan, whom he recently took to see “Top Gun: Maverick.” Although there are no longer any pictures of Jones, 24, and West, 44, together, she is still following him — and he’s following his perhaps-former muse, too. A source on West’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Pregnant Mandy Moore debuts baby bump, reflects on ‘really sick’ first trimester

This is Mandy Moore’s baby bump. The pregnant actress debuted her bare belly in an Instagram Story selfie shared Monday. “I was really sick for my first trimester again but happy to be feeling better so I can move my body,” Moore, 38, captioned a photo in a gingham sports bra and matching leggings. “Can’t wait to get back to Cali and hike in this,” she concluded. The mirror snap came three days after the “Princess Diaries” star told her followers that she and husband Taylor Goldsmith are expecting baby No. 2. The couple posted pictures Friday of their 1-year-old son, August, wearing a “Big...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding prep is officially underway

It’s almost time to tie the knot! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding preparation is well underway ahead of their Thursday ceremony. New pictures reveal that the nuptials will take place at the singer’s home in Los Angeles, with a giant tent and stairs set up in the backyard. The bride, 40, and groom, 28, were photographed gearing up for the ceremony with a white Rolls-Royce ride in the area. Spears gushed about the luxury vehicle in a video posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday. “Alright so this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls Royce,” the “Stronger” singer told her followers....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kate Middleton twins with Crown Princess Victoria in Zara blazer

Royals love a blazer bargain. The Platinum Jubilee parties are over and it was back to work for the Duchess of Cambridge today as she stepped out in a beige blazer from Zara ($70) to visit a family charity — just a day after Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria wore the same jacket in green. The piece features shoulder pads and inverted lapels for a clean look, perfect for carrying out royal duties — and each of these future queens styled the blazer in their own, quite different ways. Middleton, 40, wore the jacket with a simple white tee shirt and previously...
Page Six

Kanye West and Chaney Jones reportedly break up

Kanye West and his latest muse, Chaney Jones, have broken up, TMZ reported on Tuesday. The couple allegedly called it quits after vacationing to Tokyo together, but the outlet’s sources couldn’t confirm “who broke up with who.” The split came shortly after a source close to West told Page Six that their relationship became “choppy” upon returning home from their Tokyo getaway in May. West, 44, and the Kim Kardashian look-alike, 24, both continue to follow each other on Instagram even though Jones deleted – or archived – all her photos with the rapper. Meanwhile, West has only posted one pic (a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Page Six

113K+
Followers
13K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy