Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)’ on Showtime, a Scrapbook Documentary About the Queen and Her Lifetime of Royal Rituals

By John Serba
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Now on Showtime, Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) marks two notable events: One, it’s the final work of its director, Roger Michell, who passed in 2021 just as he finished the film (and whose Notting Hill is a rare treasure of a rom-com). And two, it marks the Platinum Jubilee of its subject, Queen Elizabeth II, the long-reigning monarch of the United Kingdom, now 96 years old (note, if she lives another 10 years, she’ll celebrate an Oak Jubilee, and no, I didn’t make that up, and if she lasts another 10 years beyond that, what’ll it be? A Xenon-124 Jubilee?). A Portrait in Part(s) may be a point of interest for fanpeople of the Royals, since Michell composed the documentary entirely from archival footage, some of it rarely seen, and perhaps maybe showing wee bits of the Queen’s real personality in very fleetingly candid moments. So will the film give us a tantalizing whiff of her true personality, or reinforce her standing as an impenetrable, megafamous, perpetually waving international figurehead?
ELIZABETH: A PORTRAIT IN PART(S) : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?
The Gist: Michell loads some of the best stuff right upfront: A montage of the Queen waving! Elbow at a 90-degree angle, slight pivot of the wrist. She’s been Queen for 70 years, and was Princess for her 26 years prior, so by now, she’s got that shit down, her technique is tight, she don’t be ticklin’ or nothin’. That’s followed by more montages, about 90 minutes’ worth, because the entire documentary is a nonlinear, cut-and-paste affair with no staged interviews or knowitall narrators. It shows how people endlessly fuss over the Queen, and sometimes equates her with Cleopatra and idols of fertility goddesses. Less so, it cuts in images of famous people lampooning her, but mostly just gently so; there’s no invocation of the Sex Pistols or anyone fun and nasty like that. Please note, I may on occasion use the royal “we,” to give voice to us movie watchers, in this review of a documentary that gives us a peek behind the Queen’s curtain. But it’s not such a tantalizing peek that we learn where the Queen takes her Royal Wee, not at all.

Anyway, we get title cards that read things like “The Queen’s Speech,” designating scenes in which she speaks to her subjects and/or the world, and “Ma’am,” in which the fussers give the fussees lessons on how to address the Queen, should she speak to them– “Your Majesty” on first reference, “Ma’am” thereafter, in case you’re wondering. Considering this particular space on your screen is subject to my particular creative rule, Her Majesty will heretofore by my decree be dubbed Q-Liz. I would hope John Lennon, who famously returned his award of Member of the Order of the British Empire to Q-Liz, would approve. We see her sit for portraits as artists paint her visage on canvas, and Michell playfully cuts to the Mona Lisa, whose close-lipped smile was similarly impenetrable. WHAT IS SHE THINKING, we can’t help but think about Q-Liz, MOST SPECIFICALLY ABOUT BEING DEPICTED JUMPING IN MUDDY PUDDLES IN PEPPA PIG ? I’m afraid we’ll never, ever know.

We see the queen in Windsor Castle (“Our House” reads the title card) and visiting workers in manufacturing facilities (“A Ticklish Sort of Job”). We see her on her yacht (“At Sea”) and with her late husband Prince Philip (“Love Story”). We see her riding horses (“In the Saddle”) and imagine what it must be like to be the Queen’s horse. (Actually, don’t imagine that. Just, ugh. No. Bad thought. Bad thought!) We see her old and middle-aged and young, and Sir Paul McCartney reminds us that he and his mates were 14 when she was 24, so she was an object of their youthful lust. And there she is, young Q-Liz, her hair just so and her face vibrant and genuine, clothed in lovely dresses, her shoulder strap falling down and hey, he’s right – she’s TOTALLY a babe. There’s a bit about Q-Liz being an ear for Prime Ministers which ties to a bigger bit about the crown being heavy on the head, and a song stating those words verbatim earworms its way into the royal we, and hangs there for a while after the movie’s over, whether it deserves to or not.

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: Before she was a Fast and Furious staple and after she was the Wife in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover , Dame Helen Mirren played the Queen in The Queen , and was uncanny in her portrayal. So take that portrayal – and Olivia Colman in The Crown and Cate Blanchett in the two non-doc Elizabeth s – and cross it with the visual-patchwork documentary style of Amy Winehouse bio Amy , and you’ve got A Portrait in Part(s) .

Performance Worth Watching: We were already keenly aware that Q-Liz can wave and ride a horse like a champ, so let’s champion editor Joanna Crickmay, who had the toughest job here, earns a well-deserved first credit at the end of the film, and stitches together a fascinating visual patchwork that moves quickly and maintains our attention.

Memorable Dialogue: “There’s some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise, they’re quite important things.” – Is this as deep as Q-Liz gets? Probably, at least publicly.

Sex and Skin: None beyond the implication that one must have the former and show at least a bit of the latter in order to produce HEIRS.

Our Take: Michell’s swansong shows a lot and tells very little, which is what some of the best movies do. Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) is lovingly and intuitively assembled, its admirable technical precision resulting in a uniquely impressionistic portrait of an essentially unknowable person. We do get some almost unguarded moments that show a young Q-Liz who isn’t yet the stoic enigma with an empty smile that she is now – a scene in which the then-Princess cavorts playfully on the deck of the royal yacht seems so UNroyally joyous. Even those of us who believe monarchies deserve less admiration and more rebellion (what can I say, we Americans aren’t all water-under-the-bridgers) might look at this depiction of the Queen and feel twinges of affection for her.

Royal haters may bristle at Michell’s primarily sympathetic approach; he breezes by the Diana conundrum and the occasional imperialist/racist imagery he cuts in feels more critical of the Royal institution than the woman herself (who, one might point out, fully embraces said institution). The filmmaker surely intends to humanize his subject as best as he can, as he’s allowed, via scenes in which she and the venerable Sir David Attenborough walk through the Royal grounds and joke about how a sundial has been positioned fully in the shade. See, the Queen can find things funny, too! Michell’s intent is clearly not to criticize, which maybe would’ve been too easy – fish in a barrel, really; rather, he stirs up a complex thought or three about the British monarchy, how silly and outmoded it can be, what it might be like to be born into such a strange, rigid, nigh-inhuman institution. Q-Liz seems to have taken to it just fine, though.

Our Call: Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s) is a highly watchable, keenly constructed documentary that’s more than just a simple love letter to its subject. STREAM IT even though it’s a little soft around the edges.

John Serba is a freelance writer and film critic based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Read more of his work at johnserbaatlarge.com .

HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Queen Elizabeth II Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet, Birthday ‘Added Some Light’ Amid Canceled Platinum Jubilee Appearances

Royal introductions! Queen Elizabeth II met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet, for the first time during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Us Weekly confirms. “Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie," a source tells Us exclusively. The visit came as the 96-year-old monarch canceled several events, even though she […]
WORLD
Us Weekly

The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

The British royal family just keeps growing — and each new arrival comes with more adorable moments no one should miss! Queen Elizabeth II’s first great-grandchild, Savannah Anne Kathleen, was born in December 2010 to Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and his now-estranged wife, Autumn. The eldest of the royal family’s youngest generation became a big sister in March 2012 when Isla […]
CELEBRITIES
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
David Attenborough
Entertainment Times

Why No Photos of Queen Elizabeth And Lilibet Diana's First Meeting? Monarchy Banned The Sussexes From Taking Pictures

Queen Elizabeth II finally met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Diana. The news piqued the interest of royal admirers. While there are no photos to document the first meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet. This is because according to insiders, the queen banned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from taking pictures.
CELEBRITIES
#Royal Institution#Scrapbook#British Royal Family#Uk#Showtime#Royal Rituals#Notting Hill#Royals
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Blows Kate Middleton a Kiss During Sweet Greeting at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving

It was a blink and you’d miss it moment between father-in-law and daughter-in-law on Friday that made eagle-eyed royal watchers swoon. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived right before Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, and before they took part in the procession to take their seats, the foursome greeted one another by the front doors of the church.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'From Lilibet by herself': Adorable note the 11-year-old Queen wrote 'to mummy and papa' to celebrate the 1937 coronation of King George VI is revealed

The Royal Collection Trust has given an adorable glimpse into Her Majesty's childhood after revealing a handwritten letter to her parents in 1937. Aged just 11, the then Princess Elizabeth penned a note to her parents to celebrate the Coronation of King George VI, which was addressed 'to mamma and papa' from 'Lilibet by herself'.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Royal fans go wild over Prince George and Charles Spencer's special connection

Charles Spencer would have been filled with pride watching the Cambridges take centre stage at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. As Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles is a maternal uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry and has no doubt delighted in watching their families grow over the years. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

