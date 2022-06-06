ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

This heavy rain could push Nooksack to near flood stage in Whatcom

By Robert Mittendorf
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCcEn_0g29qeoU00

Heavy rain forecast for the next few days could send torrents of snowmelt into the Nooksack River, causing it to approach flood stage this weekend.

One week into June, Bellingham has already received a month’s worth of rain — and more is on the way, according to the most recent forecasts from the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“Rainy weather is likely late in the week with several inches of rain a good bet in the mountains. Several rivers might get up near flood stage, which is unusual for June,” said meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz in the online forecast discussion Monday, June 6.

Normal June rainfall is 1.61 inches, and 1.51 inches of rain had fallen at Bellingham International Airport through Sunday, June 5.

Meanwhile, snowpack in the North Cascades is 156% of normal, according to most recent data from the National Water and Climate Center in Portland, Oregon.

Heavy rain on mountain snowpack was blamed for recent lowland flood devastation on communities along the Nooksack River, in November 2021 and in January-February 2020.

Current information for the Northwest River Forecast Center shows the Nooksack rising to near flood stage at Nugents Corner and Ferndale on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

Such heavy June rain is unusual for Whatcom County, the National Weather Service said.

“Over the past 15 years or so we have not issued any flood warnings in June,” Mazurkiewicz said.

Comments / 0

Related
Government Technology

Warning That Washington ‘Juneuary’ Storm Could Bring Hazards

(TNS) - Whatcom County's "Juneuary" weather continues for the next several days with storms that could dump a month's worth of rain by the weekend. An atmospheric river of rain is churning toward Northwest Washington with the intensity of an autumn storm, packing strong wind and heavy rain and leading to lowland flooding, road closures and scattered power outages.
whatcom-news.com

NWS issues minor flooding statement due to expected unseasonably heavy rains

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued the following statement about noon today, Thursday, June 9th, with regards to an expected wet weather pattern in western Washington over the next couple days. THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY FOR...
FERNDALE, WA
q13fox.com

Unusual heavy June rain pounds Western Washington Thursday

SEATTLE - Steady widespread rain will pick up in intensity Thursday afternoon as an unusually wet system pounds the Pacific Northwest. This atmospheric river will move through the area through Thursday night, bringing heavy rain at times to the coast, Puget Sound area, and the Cascades. High temperatures will remain cool today, only topping out in the low 60s.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Ferndale, WA
City
Nooksack, WA
State
Oregon State
County
Whatcom County, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
whatcom-news.com

Heavy rains from atmospheric river event remain in the forecast

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office continue to expect the arrival of an unseasonably very wet weather system later this week but have dialed-back the expected amount of rainfall for the northern Cascade Mountain range. An unseasonable and very wet frontal system in...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flood#Nooksack River
Chronicle

Another Atmospheric River Drenches the Pacific Northwest. When Will It End?

The northwest's historically wet May is seeping into June, it would seem. Cities across western Washington saw up to 2 inches of rain Saturday, with soaking showers hitting the Puget Sound region Sunday morning. Sunday's precipitation is likely to be more of the shower variety than a constant drizzle, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
MyNorthwest.com

Study says worst-case Northwest tsunami risk is underestimated

SEATTLE — It’s hard to imagine anything worse than the 2011 tsunami in Japan. But a professor at the University of Southern California says an even larger tsunami could potentially hit the Northwest coast if a Cascadia mega-quake strikes in an offshore wedge. “If these earthquakes happen entirely...
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington kokanee salmon population has spiked

(The Center Square) – The Lake Sammamish kokanee salmon population has increased, according to scientists. Biologists observed more than 2,000 adult kokanee salmon returning from Lake Sammamish to spawn in creeks last fall. According to King County, that’s more than the total number of salmon they saw over the past five years combined.
SAMMAMISH, WA
q13fox.com

Lightning strike blasts a small crater into Bothell driveway

Bothell, wash. - Many people were shaken awake by the loud morning thunderstorms Friday, and in one Bothell neighborhood, the lightning was so powerful that one of the strikes blew a small crater into a driveway. "We've been here almost 50 years, but it's the first time we've ever heard...
BOTHELL, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
844
Followers
101
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy