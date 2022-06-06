50 High-Paying Michigan Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree

It's never too late to get a degree, as 82-year-old retiree Mae Beale has proved. Beale earned her Business Management degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) on May 18, a day after her 82nd birthday, reported WJLA. Beale previously worked as a licensed practical nurse in Washington, D.C., before shifting careers to event management. She is also an activist and has been working for the betterment of society for nearly 50 years. Beale always understood the value of education and the self-confidence it instills in a person. "I knew that if I had the degree, it would solidify things and make me feel more comfortable," she said. She encourages others to pursue higher education and seek more exposure. "Expose yourself to as many possibilities as you can because you never know what life will present," she said. She wanted to commit to earning her degree only after finding the time for it. "I wanted to make certain I had the time to devote to whichever class I was taking," she said.

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO