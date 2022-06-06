ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

50 High-Paying Michigan Jobs That Don’t Require a Bachelor’s Degree

By Anne Erickson
1051thebounce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege is great for some people, but it’s not for everyone. I personally enjoyed going to a four-year college and learned a lot, but there are plenty of non-college training options that enable students to make an incredible salary upon graduation. The crew at Indeed.com has put together...

1051thebounce.com

Comments / 6

Eighty2
3d ago

209k for a mail carrier? then it links you to $18/hr job listings in detroit. get real.

Reply(1)
7
Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Upworthy

Dad, son and daughter graduate together, earn master's degrees in education: 'They mastered it'

It's a proud moment watching your children graduate but for Commondre Cole, it was doubly special because he was graduating with them. Commondre Cole and his two children—his son Ja’Coby Cole and his daughter Iesha Gully—also graduated on Thursday from a branch of Mississippi State University. "They’re all mine! They MASTERED it!!" announced Mary Cole, Commondre's mom, to her Facebook followers. The three of them were among 153 graduates this past Thursday at MSU-Meridian's spring commencement, reported Fox News. All three of them are teachers and got their master's degree in education. "Mond Cole... Yessir, you did it, son. This is just the beginning. Sky is the limit for you. Put God first in everything you do and your outcome will be great!!!" wrote Commondre cheering his son, on Facebook.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Upworthy

Woman graduates from college the day after her 82nd birthday

It's never too late to get a degree, as 82-year-old retiree Mae Beale has proved. Beale earned her Business Management degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) on May 18, a day after her 82nd birthday, reported WJLA. Beale previously worked as a licensed practical nurse in Washington, D.C., before shifting careers to event management. She is also an activist and has been working for the betterment of society for nearly 50 years. Beale always understood the value of education and the self-confidence it instills in a person. "I knew that if I had the degree, it would solidify things and make me feel more comfortable," she said. She encourages others to pursue higher education and seek more exposure. "Expose yourself to as many possibilities as you can because you never know what life will present," she said. She wanted to commit to earning her degree only after finding the time for it. "I wanted to make certain I had the time to devote to whichever class I was taking," she said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan wants AG Nessel to review 2 political nonprofits for possible crimes

The Michigan Department of State believes a pair of nonprofits with ties to state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey illegally solicited donations to send dark money to an effort to undermine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's power to issue sweeping pandemic orders.  The department, led by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, on Friday referred the details of a 2021 complaint against two political nonprofits — Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility — to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for possible criminal...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Consultant#Indeed Com
The Detroit Free Press

These 6 public golf courses in Michigan are among the best in the country

Golfweek, part of the USA TODAY Network, released its rankings of the Top 100 public-access golf courses across the US on Wednesday. Six Michigan courses made Golfweek's list, which was comprised by hundreds of golf critics across the country. The critics evaluated the courses on a one-to-10-point scale and the overall ratings from each member were averaged to create the final rankings. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy