Pistol Shrimp Head To Springfield

By John Small
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unscheduled day off due to rainy weather, the Illinois Valley Pistol...

www.starvedrock.media

Related
starvedrock.media

Pistol Shrimp Best Clinton

Home sweet home for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. The Prospect League baseball team knocked off Clinton Wednesday night in Peru 7-3. The Pistol Shrimp outhit the Lumberkings 8 to 3 in improving their record to 3-4. The two teams rematch at Veterans Park in Peru Thursday evening.
PERU, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Dream home a reality for St. Jude winner

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An East Peoria woman is the winner of a dream home in Edwards built by Scott Lewis Homes. Carmen Flores is the grand prize winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Her name was drawn among a record number of tickets sold to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
977wmoi.com

World’s Largest Corvette Show This Weekend in Illinois

The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
NORMAL, IL
starvedrock.media

PBS Out Of Peoria Showcasing Peru Museum And Tiskilwa Alpaca Farm

A couple Starved Rock Country destinations are getting television treatment. Crews from the Peoria PBS station recently visited the Westclox Museum to explore the history of the one-time large employer in Peru. Their segment about the museum airs Thursday night at 7:45 on the show called “Backyard Journeys”.
TISKILWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Officials warn drugs laced with fentanyl; High rate of postal carrier dog bites

A community safety alert has been issued in a northern Illinois county after eight probable overdose deaths were reported in less than 24 hours. The Will County Coroner's Office says the deaths were reported on Monday and Tuesday of this week. A warning from Will County officials to first responders and hospitals this week advised that street drugs are being laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Train wheels from historic sleeper car arrive at new Central Illinois home

BLOOMINGTON — A pair of seven-ton train trucks were motionless for so long in Monticello that a tree grew and embedded itself into one of its frames. David Parker, 37, purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper. He said he’s considering against removing the log from the chassis.
MONTICELLO, IL
WAND TV

Peoria man killed in accident at Caterpillar foundry

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
FOX2now.com

Search for missing teen in New Douglas, Illinois

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing in rural Madison County, Illinois. Local power companies prepare for potential summer …. How Missourians can prevent invasive jumping worms …. Cori Bush pushes for government funding of food company. Science Center previews Jurassic World: Dominion. Organization celebrates 100 years by making more...
NEW DOUGLAS, IL
starvedrock.media

High fuel prices also hitting taxpayer-fueled government vehicles

(The Center Square) – Illinois taxpayers getting hit by high gas prices are also paying higher prices when governments fuel up taxpayer-funded vehicles. Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole said municipal governments with frontline services across the state are feeling the price at the pump. “When a citizen...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

IDOT Confirms Investigation Over Alleged Shooting of Firearm at Work –

After we published the article on the allegation that an IDOT employee fired his personal firearm at work after a workplace prank on him by other IDOT workers (here), the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to our request for comment with the following statement:. Here’s our response to your inquiry:...
Laclede Record

Four-car crash ends in injury

A Brimfield, Ill. man was injured in a four vehicle wreck at 10:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at the 125.6 mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mohamed A. Hamdan, 40, of Chattanooga, Tenn., the driver of an eastbound 2016 Volvo Conventional Tractor Trailer was traveling too fast for conditions and struck the rear of an eastbound 2014 Honda Ridgeline driven by Hunter C. Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Ill., causing the vehicle to strike the rear of an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Johnaton K. Hillmer, 25, of Kirbyville. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BRIMFIELD, IL

