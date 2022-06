MaryAnn Whitman Book, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday June 5, 2022 after a 6 month battle with cancer, in the home of her daughter with her family by her side. She was born August 23, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late Lloyd and Ireni (Overly) Tyrrell. She married Ben L. Whitman on October 3, 1953 and he preceded her in death October 8, 1985. She later married Robert Book in 1993 and he preceded her in death in 2001.

