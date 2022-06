If you'd like to upgrade your dad's TV setup for Father's Day, you can snag Roku's latest set-top box at its best price yet. The 2022 Roku Ultra is 20 percent off ahead of Father's Day, dropping it down to $80. That's a solid deal for the streamer that just came out just last month and includes a new voice remote, among other improvements. It's also worth noting that the Roku Streambar remains on sale for $99, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO