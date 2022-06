While standardized testing can be a great way to make sure everyone is learning the most important of the criteria taught in school, it certainly has its downsides, especially when it comes to the STAAR test. The State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR test, seems to scare the crud out of kids, and sometimes they just don't perform on it as well as they do in regular school.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO