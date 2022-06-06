ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Man charged after allegedly stabbing man and woman, police say

By CBS 21 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLancaster County, PA — A Lancaster man is facing charges after police were called to the area of 2520 Lititz Pike in Lancaster for a stabbing. It happened on Sunday, June 5 around 1:30 AM. Police say two victims were reportedly stabbed by 49-year-old Edward Thomas, whom the victims...

Lancaster Co. man convicted for drug delivery resulting in death

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On June 8, inside a Lancaster County Court, a columbia man was convicted for a drug delivery that resulted in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility. Jeffrey Shakelford, 47 of the 500 block of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
West York Police arrest four in connection with armed robbery

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County announced they have arrested four people, 19-year-old Nazir Coste-Alcantara, 21-year-old Luis De La Rosa-Ozoria, 22-year-old Leonel Del Rosario, and 16-year-old Lerwan Vazques-Suarez (who is being charged as an adult), in connection with an armed robbery. According to West York Borough...
WEST YORK, PA
Man who was shot being charged in Chambersburg gun incident

The 36-year-old man who was shot early June 3 on South Main Street in Chambersburg is being charged in connection with the incident. The Chambersburg Police Department has an arrest warrant for Basil Sylvester McLeod of Chambersburg, who is in York Hospital, where he was flown for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the chest/torso area. In the department's Crimewatch update Tuesday, police said he is believed to be in stable condition.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ephrata man killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man was killed in an early-morning crash on Lititz Pike. According to Manheim Township Police, at 4:11 a.m. a 33-year-old man was driving a commercial vehicle northbound on Lititz Pike near Roseville and Delp Roads when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant before flipping onto the driver’s side.
Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
Police investigating weekend shooting in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On June 5, around 4 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police Department was called for a report of a possible shooting in the 400 block of Pine Street. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle without a driver parked in the middle of the roadway. A crime scene was established in that location.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Child Among Four Armed Robbers Nabbed By Police In Central PA

A child was among four armed robbers arrested in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 8, police say. The group was wanted in connection with a store clerk assault and armed robbery at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street in York earlier that same evening, according to a release by West York Borough police.
YORK, PA
Women Secretly Recorded Using Bathroom By Ex-Con At PA Turkey Hill: Police

A 33-year-old central Pennsylvania former convict admitted to police that he had secretly been recording women using his cellphone in the bathroom at Turkey Hill, police say. Manor Township police first were alerted to the secret recording going on when they "received a report of invasion of privacy" at the Turkey Hill located in the 2600 block of River Road, Conestoga at around 2 p.m. on March 18, according to a release by the department.
Man arrested following drive-by shooting near Buttonwood Street bridge

WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WEST READING, PA
Charges Filed In Fatal Lancaster County Hit/Run Crash

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP – Charges have been filed in a fatal hit and run crash tht occurred April 27 in Lancaster County. 18-year-old Anya Myers of West Lampeter Township turned herself into authorities yesterday in connection with the incident when police responded to the 1800 block of Rockvale Road in West Lampeter Township for an unconscious man along the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged scooter was also located. There were no other vehicles in the area that were involved with the incident. The man was identified as 43-year-old Samuel King of Lancaster. The striking vehicle, allegedly operated by Myers, was identified from private surveillance cameras in the area and debris from the vehicle left at the scene. She was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of careless driving resulting in an unintentional death. Myers has been cooperating throughout the investigation. She was arraigned and bail was set at $75,000.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Search warrant leads to arrest of suspected Reading cocaine dealer

READING, Pa. - Police say a cocaine dealer is off the streets after serving a search warrant in Reading. On Thursday, Reading Police officers, along with Central Berks Police Department and Berks County Drug Task Force, served the search warrant inside a residence in the 200 block of Endlich Avenue in Mt. Penn.
Man arrested following verbal altercation, gunfire in West Reading

A man was arrested for aggravated assault after police say a verbal altercation lead to gunfire in West Reading Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to the Buttonwood Street bridge Tuesday, June 7, around 1pm, for the report of a possible drive-by shooting which occurred on or near the bridge. Reading...
Man steals beer and energy drinks from GIANT, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A man stole $180 worth of merchandise on May 26, including beer and energy drinks, according to authorities. Police say the man left the GIANT without paying for the items. If you know the identity of the pictured male, please contact Officer Newswanger at 717-738-9200...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Woman charged in hit-and-run death of Pa. man on scooter: police

An 18-year-old Lancaster County woman turned herself in to police on Tuesday in connection with a hit and run that killed a man on a scooter in April. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Rockvale Road, where first responders found an unresponsive man on the side of the road with serious head injuries. A damaged foot-powered scooter was near the man, but there were no witnesses to confirm the man had been on it when he was hit.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
2 Children Traveling With 22-Year-Old Woman Missing In PA: Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing and endangered children who are believed to be traveling with a 22-year-old woman with a Maryland license plate. Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, were last seen around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8 with Eden Matthews...
Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

Community Policy