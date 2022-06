A patrolman resigned from the Mission Police Department last month after being accused of shoplifting. Officer Ryan I. Rosa, 28, of Rio Grande City resigned on May 24. “Effective immediately, I am resigning from my Patrol Officer position and employment with the Mission Police Department due to personal reasons,” Rosa wrote to police Chief Cesar Torres. “I want to focus on myself and family. Thank you for this time and opportunity I had with the City of Mission.”

MISSION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO