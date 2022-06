Three veterans from Bowling Green were enshrined in the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame this week. They are Mary Hanna, David Ridenour, and David Chilson (posthumously). David Chilson earned both a master’s and doctoral degree from Bowling Green State University. After a lengthy and distinguished military career, he retired as a captain from the Naval Reserve in 1996. Chilson also was a professor of computer science at BGSU from 1978 until his retirement in 2009.

