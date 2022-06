MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band is returning to Presque Isle. The group is set to perform their first concert of the summer today, June 9th at 7:30p.m. at the band shell. This summer marks the 136th year of performances for the band led by Stephen Grugin. Thursday’s performance will showcase a variety of “Americana” style music with songs such as American Flourish by R.W. Smith, or selections from Chicago by Ebb and Kander.

