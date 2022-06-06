Times Gazette

A new “constitutional carry” law that allows qualifying adults in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license takes effect Monday. According to a news release from Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera: “Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older; legal residents; not fugitives; not subject to a protection order; have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill; have not been dishonorably discharged from the military; do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years; or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.”

