Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerchants National Bank held its annual community cookout Friday afternoon in uptown Hillsboro....

Times Gazette

Boutique/antique festival in Hillsboro

A Unique, Boutique & Antique Festival will be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19. It will be open from 3-7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “This is our first time holding the event, and so far...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Community Care Hospice honors volunteers

Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County recently honored volunteers at their Red Carpet Event at The Cove in Sabina as part of National Volunteer Month. “Our volunteers are the real celebrities,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator at Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “They freely give their time and talents to support the hospice mission. We were so grateful to celebrate their service after two years of not being able to have the banquet because of the pandemic.”
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

SOESC awarded $220K to support vulnerable youth

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center has secured an extension of grant funding to support the needs of vulnerable youth in the school districts within its member consortium. The SOESC procured a $220,833 Family and Community Partnership Liaison Grant from the Ohio Department of Education for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years to fund the Family and Community Partnership Liaison program working to provide community resources to support children in need.
HOMELESS
Times Gazette

Beam leaving OSU Extension

Brooke Beam, an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator with OSU Extension Highland County, has announced she is leaving her current position for a new endeavor. “For the past four years, I have served as the OSU Extension educator for agricultural and natural resources/community development in Highland County,” Beam said...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. NEW S.R. 131 Culvert Replacement — A project to replace three culverts along S.R. 131 is set to begin on June 13. S.R. 131 will be closed for five days for the replacements, all between North Fork Road and Dawson Road. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 and S.R. 134. The estimated completion date is June 17 by 4 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Murder trial moved to August

The trial date for a Washington C.H. man who allegedly left one vehicle and stole another one in Hillsboro before surrendered to authorities near Greenfield after allegedly stabbing 38-year-old Annette Lowery to death while she was pregnant, has been postponed until Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. Jeremy B. Cottrell’s trial...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

HCHD seeks survey help

The Highland County Health Department is conducting a communitywide health assessment this summer and is asking for community participation in what health commissioner Jared Warner said is an important effort. “Every three years, the health department reaches out directly to our community members and asks some big questions about the...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

New dog pound bids opened

A bid opening for a new dog pound planned to be built on North Shore Drive took place at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. The project description for the “animal shelter” — not to be confused with the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter — stated that the bid included that the company would need to “furnish all necessary labor, materials, tools, machinery, warranties and all other items required to construct a new post-framed 6,000-square-foot building.”
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

RFL 4th of July Parade returns

The 4th annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade, organized by the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee, will be held Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m. Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at Beechwood Pizza, located at 6501 Beechwood Lane, just off North Shore Drive. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will lead the procession, which will end at the North Beach parking lot.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

New concealed handgun law starts Monday

A new “constitutional carry” law that allows qualifying adults in Ohio to carry a concealed handgun without the need for a concealed handgun license takes effect Monday. According to a news release from Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera: “Qualifying adults are 21 years of age or older; legal residents; not fugitives; not subject to a protection order; have not been hospitalized or adjudicated mentally ill; have not been dishonorably discharged from the military; do not have a conviction or delinquency for a felony, a drug offense, domestic violence, one misdemeanor offense of violence within three years or two within five years; or are not otherwise forbidden under state or federal law.”
OHIO STATE
Times Gazette

Drug court certified

The Highland County Common Pleas Court New Way to Recovery Drug Docket has earned final certification from the Ohio Supreme Court Commission on Specialized Dockets. In order to receive the certification, the local court had to submit an application, undergo a site visit, and provide specific program materials in response to certification standards that went in to effect in January 2014.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Trafficking in meth lands Seaman man in prison

A Seaman man was sentenced to at least 36 months in prison for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Billy Suiter, 47, was given four days of jail-time credit. Court records state that Suiter was ordered to pay a fine...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Nine indicted by a Highland County grand jury

A Beavercreek woman charged with theft was among nine people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. The charge against Kelley Humphrey, 25, is a fifth-degree felony. According to court records, on or around Sept. 10, 2021, and continuing through Dec. 24, 2021, Humphrey did with the purpose to...
Times Gazette

GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. A caller advised there was a very young boy riding a motorized bike through the streets, alleys and on the sidewalk. The caller said she almost ran him over when he shot out of the alley onto the street in front of her. Officers spoke with the juvenile and parents, advising them accordingly.
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

County couple charged with stealing $13,900 from elderly person

WILMINGTON — A married Highland County couple has been indicted on charges of theft involving two separate alleged victims in Clinton County, one of whom is in the protected class of being an elderly person, by a Clinton County grand jury. Examples of an individual within a protected class...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Gary Adams memorial concert

A memorial concert for country music guitarist Gary Adams will be held Greenfield’s McClain High School Auditorium at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Adams passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at the age of 78 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center following a bout with COVID-19. Adams, who played with his...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro hires new hoops coaches

New head coaches for both the Hillsboro boys and girls basketball programs were approved during a special meeting Friday of the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education. Both coaches come from Fairfield. Josh Howland, the new boys coach, has been the head coach at Fairfield since 2017, and Heather Storer, the new girls coach, has been an assistant coach at Fairfield.
HILLSBORO, OH

