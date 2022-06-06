Times Gazette

A bid opening for a new dog pound planned to be built on North Shore Drive took place at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. The project description for the “animal shelter” — not to be confused with the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter — stated that the bid included that the company would need to “furnish all necessary labor, materials, tools, machinery, warranties and all other items required to construct a new post-framed 6,000-square-foot building.”
