Video recorded in the cab of a passing tractor-trailer shows an SUV running into an Ohio Department of Transportation mower along State Route 11 in Columbiana County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol complied with a request from 21 News for the video showing the SUV striking the mower being pulled by a tractor along southbound Route 11 about two miles before the Lisbon interchange just after 7:30 a.m. last Friday.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO