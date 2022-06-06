Out & About: Week of June 9, 2022

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to tnewman@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

June 6

Commissioners host budget public hearing

The Chowan County Board of Commissioners, meeting regularly on the first and third Mondays of every month, will be hosting a public forum to hear feedback and comments on the proposed FY 2022-2023 Chowan County Budget.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason Street in Edenton.

June 7

Edenton-Chowan School Board to convene

The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education will be holding their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the ECPS Technology Center at 800 North Oakum Street in Edenton, behind the Boys & Girls Club.

June 9

BOCC holds budget work session

A budget work session, open to the public, will commence at 9 a.m. in the second floor meeting room of the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason Street.

The meeting is to discuss and work on the county’s upcoming FY 2022-2023 budget. The board may consider an adoption of the budget at this meeting.

June 10

The John A. Holmes Class of 2022 graduates

At 7 p.m. at Aces Stadium, the Class of 2022 will turn their tassels and conclude their public school careers.

Tickets are administered via the district.

For more information, please contact the high school at (252) 482-8426.

June 11

Somerset Place hosts Days Gone By

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, join Somerset Place along the shores of Lake Phelps for the 11th Annual Days Gone By living history event.

Experience history through arts, crafts, guided tours, and activities. This event will feature opportunities to learn about plantation life through historic trades and crafts, living history, hands-on activities and guided tours. Historian Gary Riggs will discuss Civil War medicine by the reconstructed hospital.

Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides along the historic carriage drives. The Washington Underground Railroad Museum will be here again with their interactive presentation. Various artists and vendors are invited to rent a space on the grounds to sell their wares or food items.

Suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for kids is welcomed. Guided tours have a required fee of $2 for adults and $1 for seniors 65 and over and children ages 5-12.

Somerset Place is located at 2572 Lake Shore Road, Creswell, N.C. 27928.

June 11

First Responders Day to be held

Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Historic Edenton Visitor Center at 108 North Broad Street in Edenton, Historic Edenton invites all the local first responders to join us as they show appreciation with a hotdog lunch at the visitor center.

June 13

Neighborhood Prayer planned

The community is invited to attend a monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by the Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by police zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for unity, peace and restoration throughout Edenton.

The June prayer will be covering police zone six and is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Kadesh A.M.E. Zion Church at 119 East Gale Street in Edenton, rain or shine.

June 25

Dre Perry hosts Basketball Camp for kids

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the old D.F. Walker School in Edenton, De’Vondre Perry – Temple University basketball alum and NBA Draft hopeful – is coming home to the 252 to host a basketball camp for youth aged K-12.

The registration fee is $10 and folks must register by June 5. A free autograph session will follow.

To register, visit the following web address and fill out your child’s information: www.tinyurl.com/245sdc7y.

July 4

Reading of the Declaration of Independence

A reading of the Declaration of Independence and a wreath laying by the Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be held 10 a.m. on the green of the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse.

Fireworks extravaganza returns

The Edenton Chowan Optimist Club is proud to announce that after a two year hiatus, Edenton’s Fourth of July fireworks will be back in 2022.

The club has sponsored the annual Independence Day event since 1980. They were unable to present the show in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event begins around 8 p.m. at Colonial Park at the Edenton waterfront.

Sept. 9-11

Save the date for reunion

The John A. Holmes High School Class of 1972 announces their upcoming 50th Anniversary Reunion on September 9-11 in Edenton.

All alumni from the 1972 class, their guest, as well as JAHHS teachers and support staff from that period are invited to participate. Registration information can be found on the class of 1972 website: https://myevent.com/JAHHS1972.

To request an invitation or more details, you may send an email with your contact information and mailing address to: jahhsclassof1972reunion@ gmail.com.