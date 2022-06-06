ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Burglar assaulted woman after breaking into her central Pa. home, police say

By Jenna Wise
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Virginia man broke into a Lancaster County home early Monday morning and assaulted the woman inside, police said. West Lampeter Township police around 5:21 a.m. responded to the 2800 block...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

West York Police arrest four in connection with armed robbery

WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County announced they have arrested four people, 19-year-old Nazir Coste-Alcantara, 21-year-old Luis De La Rosa-Ozoria, 22-year-old Leonel Del Rosario, and 16-year-old Lerwan Vazques-Suarez (who is being charged as an adult), in connection with an armed robbery. According to West York Borough...
WEST YORK, PA
abc27.com

Ephrata man killed in Lancaster County crash

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man was killed in an early-morning crash on Lititz Pike. According to Manheim Township Police, at 4:11 a.m. a 33-year-old man was driving a commercial vehicle northbound on Lititz Pike near Roseville and Delp Roads when the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant before flipping onto the driver’s side.
Daily Voice

Women Secretly Recorded Using Bathroom By Ex-Con At PA Turkey Hill: Police

A 33-year-old central Pennsylvania former convict admitted to police that he had secretly been recording women using his cellphone in the bathroom at Turkey Hill, police say. Manor Township police first were alerted to the secret recording going on when they "received a report of invasion of privacy" at the Turkey Hill located in the 2600 block of River Road, Conestoga at around 2 p.m. on March 18, according to a release by the department.
WGAL

Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Street, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
West Lampeter Township, PA
State
Virginia State
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
Lampeter, PA
FOX 43

Coroner responds to overturned box truck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 11:55 a.m.: Manheim Township Police say a 33-year-old Ephrata man that was operating the box truck died in the crash, which occurred at 4:11 a.m. on the 2000 block of Lititz Pike. The truck left the roadway on the eastern side, struck two utility poles,...
PennLive.com

2 children missing from central Pa. could be in danger: state police

A 4-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy missing since Wednesday morning from Berks County are traveling with a 22-year-old woman and in danger, Pennsylvania State Police said. Aaliah King, 4, and Braelyn King, 5, have been missing since about 11:15 a.m., state police said. They were last seen with 22-year-old Eden Matthews in the area of Delaware Avenue in Wyomissing.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Burglary#Lancaster County Prison#Violent Crime#Acura
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested following drive-by shooting near Buttonwood Street bridge

WEST READING, Pa. - A man was arrested on charges of aggravated assault after police say he attempted to follow and shoot another person after a verbal altercation. West Reading Police and Reading City Police responded to a call for a drive-by shooting near the Buttonwood Street bridge around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WEST READING, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Burglary in Chester County

EAST GOSHEN TWP, PA — A Philadelphia man was charged with Burglary and related offenses by the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department on Monday. Justin Wilkin, age 35, was charged on June 6, 2022, in connection to an overnight forced entry burglary at the West Chester Bicycle Center, located at 1342 W Chester Pike in East Goshen Township, on August 20, 2021.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Man Charged For Recording Restroom Activity

CONESTOGA – A Lancaster County man is facing charges after recording a woman in a restroom with his cell phone. It happened March 18 of this year in the 2600 block of River Road in Conestoga. It was reported to police that 33-year-old Terry Miller of Columbia was using his phone after the victim located it after she observed the recording on his phone. The victim immediately deleted the recording. Miller was interviewed and admitted recording the woman. The phone was seized and a search warrant executed for video content. The search yielded another recording of an unknown female using the restroom. As a result of the investigation, Manor Township Police charged him with two counts of invasion of privacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Box-truck driver dead after crashing into utility poles, stone wall: police

A 33-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning when he lost control of the box-truck he was driving and crashed along a Lancaster County highway, police said. The Ephrata man, whose name has not been released, went off the 2000 block of Lititz Pike around 4:11 a.m. in Manheim Township. His box-truck hit two utility poles, then a stone wall and a fire hydrant, according to police.
MANHEIM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Two Berks County Structures Burglarized Monday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – Two separate and seemingly unrelated alleged burglaries, both of which occurred Monday (June 6, 2022) during daylight hours at different locations within Washington Township, eastern Berks County, are being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, according to its reports.
wdac.com

Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

Man arrested following verbal altercation, gunfire in West Reading

A man was arrested for aggravated assault after police say a verbal altercation lead to gunfire in West Reading Tuesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to the Buttonwood Street bridge Tuesday, June 7, around 1pm, for the report of a possible drive-by shooting which occurred on or near the bridge. Reading...
WGAL

Fatal tractor trailer crash closes part of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — An overnight fatal crash has closed part of Lititz Pike (Route 501) in Lancaster County. It happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involves a tractor trailer. Manheim Township Police say the road between Delp Road and Roseville Road is expected to be closed for...
WGAL

Vehicle hits building in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building Thursday morning in Lancaster. The vehicle also hit a gas line around 7 a.m., causing a small gas leak on the 100 block of South Prince Street.
local21news.com

Road reopens after early morning fatal crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Shortly after 4 a.m., on June 9, a report came in of a vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Lititz Pike in Manhiem Township, Lancaster County. According to police, a 33-year-old make was driving northbound when the vehicle went off the eastern side of road and struck two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man convicted of selling heroin, fentanyl that caused fatal overdose: prosecutors

A Lancaster County man sold heroin mixed with fentanyl and tramadol, as well as cocaine, to someone who took the drugs then fatally overdosed last year, prosecutors said. A jury found 47-year-old Jeffrey Shackelford, of Columbia, guilty Wednesday of drug delivery resulting in death, possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
160K+
Followers
67K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy