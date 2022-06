Okay, Slack power users, have I got a quick tip for you. If you work with Slack throughout your day, you might find the workflow to be less-than-efficient, thanks to having to move your hands away from the keyboard to format text and send certain parts of your messages in bold or italics. Or maybe you add a lot of code into your conversations and want an easier way of doing so.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 HOURS AGO