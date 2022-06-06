ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Federal agency to hold public meetings on US Wind project off Ocean City coast as it begins to examine impacts

By Scott Dance, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

The federal agency responsible for reviewing offshore wind projects will hold a series of virtual public meetings later this month as it begins the process of evaluating a planned wind farm off the coast of Ocean City and southern Delaware.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said Tuesday that it will formally launch its review of the environmental impacts associated with a wind farm of up to 121 turbines that US Wind LLC plans to build by 2026.

The agency will describe its review process to the public at online meetings at 5 p.m. June 21 and June 23 and at 1 p.m. June 27. The process involves collecting input from the public to determine what environmental impacts the project could have, what alternatives to US Wind’s plans might exist, and what measures could be taken to reduce any impacts.

Bureau Director Amanda Lefton said in a statement the agency would use “the best available science and traditional knowledge to inform our decisions and protect the ocean environment and marine life.”

The US Wind project, which would come within 15 miles of Ocean City beaches, has been the target of significant opposition in the resort town, where residents including Mayor Rick Meehan and other elected officials have raised concern that the visibility of the wind turbines might impact tourism.

The project already has received approvals from Maryland regulators, who last year approved subsidies that were key to its financing. Another project, proposed by Skipjack Offshore Energy, a subsidiary of the Danish developer Ørsted, also was approved for the state subsidies.

Anyone with concerns about the US Wind project will have 30 days to submit comments to the federal bureau before it moves forward with its process, with the next step being development of what is known as an environmental impact statement. Information about the project, the meetings and how to submit comments can be found online at www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/maryland-activities .

In a statement, US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski called the bureau’s move to advance review of the project a “significant milestone” and “vote of confidence.” He said the company is “eager for continued engagement with the public to ensure that our offshore wind projects work for everyone.”

The Biden administration said its review of the US Wind project is part of an effort to accelerate offshore wind development in federal waters. It is the 10th such review initiated since President Joe Biden took office, according to the Interior Department. There are currently two offshore wind farms operating in the U.S., in Rhode Island and Virginia.

“If approved, this project will represent another step forward to creating a robust offshore wind industry here in the United States, all while creating good-paying, family-supporting jobs,” Lefton said.

The Baltimore Sun

Pandemic fallout, cultural divides and shootings among educational issues animating Maryland gubernatorial candidates

Competitors in this year’s crowded race for Maryland governor largely agree the pandemic magnified problems that were already pervasive in public education in the state. But the direction and focus of schools’ recovery efforts for the next four years may depend on who wins the race. “We need to understand the phenomenon of triage,” said Democratic candidate Tom Perez. “If people aren’t in the ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland education watchdog calls for audit of Baltimore City high schools over grade changing

Maryland’s Inspector General for Education is calling on the state’s Department of Education to authorize a performance audit of the Baltimore City school system after investigators found inconsistencies in grading practices. Inspector General for Education Richard Henry released a 28-page report Tuesday detailing his office’s examination of grading policies for the school system that enrolls ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Larry Hogan calls for criminal investigation into Baltimore City schools grading practices

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling for a criminal investigation into the Baltimore City school system after the state’s education watchdog found inconsistencies among teachers, assistant principals and principals changing failing grades to passing ones. The Office of the Inspector General for Education’s recommended this week that Maryland State Department of Education authorize a performance audit ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

In Baltimore County, transparency is the key to properly regulating development | COMMENTARY

Two important principles are at odds in the current debate over Baltimore County’s practice of waiving fees for certain development projects. The first, and perhaps most important given the county’s checkered past with undue political influence, is the concern that such a system is inherently suspect. Developers are, after all, the most deep-pocketed and motivated of special interests at the ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
