Sun City, AZ

Duncan: Sun City resident offers tribute to Jerry Ankiewicz

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

The community of Sun City lost a compassionate friend two weeks ago with the death of Jerry Ankiewicz at 63.

Physically, Jerry was a big guy and he had an even bigger heart. He was always looking for new ways to better the community of Sun City. Over the years, Jerry volunteered with the Sun City Fire Department, Sun City Community Assistance Network, his church and numerous other local nonprofits. He was a past chairman of the Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

Jerry Ankiewicz will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Hugh Duncan

Sun City

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

