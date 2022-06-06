ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NH

Teen Girl Killed in Route 93 Crash

By Dan Alexander
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A teenage girl was killed and the driver seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning on Route 93 in Manchester with a driver from Fremont. State Police said a 2014...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Mom Drowns in Merrimack River Trying to Save Son

A 6-year-old boy is missing and his mother dead when a family fishing trip on the Merrimack River took a tragic turn late Thursday afternoon. A family of six — two adults and four children — was fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport under the Chain Bridge when two of the children went into the river, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire. Their mother who went into the water after them and was able to get her 7-year-old daughter onto a fishing vessel that offered help, but could not get herself on board.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Attleboro Pharmacy Owner Collects and Distributes Baby Formula for Free

During a nationwide baby formula shortage, one Massachusetts man is going above and beyond to support his community. “This is for anybody. Anybody and everybody. This is for moms, dads, grandmas, everybody who is taking care of this child,” pharmacy owner, Abram Agaby said in a WJAR article. “You don’t have to be a customer here, a patient here, you just have to have a child that needs formula.”
ATTLEBORO, MA
97.5 WOKQ

$6,000 Reward Posted to Help Heat Up Kittery, ME, Cold Case

The host of a podcast that helped bring attention to the 1983 disappearance of Kittery resident Reeves K. Johnson, Kittery Police, and his family hope some reward money will help bring up information to solve the cold case. Johnson was a resident of Kittery who worked at Donnelly Manufacturing in...
KITTERY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Londonderry, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, NH
Londonderry, NH
Accidents
Manchester, NH
Accidents
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Check Out These Mesmerizing Fireworks Displays in New Hampshire This Summer

Imagine the most magnificent fireworks display you've ever seen in your life. That feeling usually makes you smile because it is a memory blazed in your brain. I remember the first time I saw the Boston Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular. I watched it on TV as a kid, but never actually saw it in person until I was in my 20's.
97.5 WOKQ

Kan’t Beat Kira – 6/7/2022

Did you know 'Kira and Logan in the Morning' is now available in podcast form? IT'S TRUE! You can listen to us whenever, wherever! Just search 'Kira and Logan in the Morning' wherever you listen to podcasts!. Or better yet, just click here. Kan't Beat Kira: If you don't know,...
NORTHWOOD, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Police#Ford
97.5 WOKQ

$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Let’s You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle

This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is currently the 2nd most expensive single-family listing in Massachusetts. Cape Cod boasts the most expensive one, which I've attached below so that you can look at it after strolling through the gallery of photos for Rock Edge.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
97.5 WOKQ

You Can Fly in a Hot Air Balloon With A&A Balloon Rides in Salem, New Hampshire

How would you like to soar in a colorful hot air balloon overlooking beautiful views of the New Hampshire countryside?. Everyone knows that hot air balloons exist, but not many consider the fact that they too could float through the sky in a human-sized basket lifted by one of these massive aircraft (with assistance from a burner, of course). We're here to remind you that you absolutely can.
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

An Immersive ‘Stranger Things’ Experience is Coming to Boston

For more than a month, fans of the Netflix series "Stranger Things" have been flocking to an old Navy shipyard in New York City for a chance to transport themselves from the Big Apple to the small town of Hawkins, Indiana. New York City is the first to get 'Stranger Things: The Experience', an immersive adventure that feels partly like a ride at Universal Studios and another part like a high-end escape room. While New York City was the first American destination chosen, it won't be the last.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy