East Lansing, MI

Michigan State gains crystal ball for four-star corner Jaylon Braxton

By Kenny Jordan
SpartanNation
 3 days ago

The Spartans have started trending for four-star corner Jaylon Braxton following an official visit.

Lone Star (Frisco TX.) 2023 corner Jaylon Braxton made the trip up to East Lansing this past weekend to kick off the month of June at Michigan State on an official visit.

Following the weekend which included photo shoots with trucks, a trip to Mel Tucker's house and learning everything he could about the Spartans, there was a crystal ball put in on 247sports.com for Braxton to commit to Mel Tucker and Michigan State.

The crystal ball came from Parker Thune who covers Oklahoma for the OUInsider on 247sports.com. Take it for what it's worth but there is some traction with the Spartans and Braxton at the moment. Thune is a perfect 10/10 on his crystal balls in the 2023 class and sits at 51/53 all-time (96%).

So far, Braxton is the only prospect that was on campus this past weekend to gain a crystal ball for Michigan State. That could change in the coming weeks with more prospects taking official visits and narrowing their options down.

Michigan State has one commitment at corner in the 2023 class in Carrollwood Day (Tampa FL.) three-star Eddie Pleasant III. If Braxton were to join the Spartans 2023 class, he would be the second highest rated commitment according to the 247sports composite rankings. Braxton is listed as a four-star and the 244th ranked player in the 2023 class. He's listed as the 27th corner back and the 42nd player in the state of Texas respectively.

East Lansing, MI
