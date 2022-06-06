ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Teen charged after school violence threat

By paul b. johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY — A16-year-old boy who made an online threat this past weekend against Randleman High School has been charged with a felony.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said that it became aware of the social media threat about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey said the online threat referred to violence planned at Randleman High School for Wednesday, the last day of classes.

“An investigation involving the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Randolph County School System started immediately upon receipt of this information by law enforcement and leaders of the Randolph County School System,” Gainey said.

Investigators were able to determine the residence where the threat originated, told the parents about it, and the parents were cooperative, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, admitted making the statements but was adamant that they were a hoax, investigators say. A search of the residence didn’t reveal any evidence related to carrying out the threat.

After consulting with the Randolph County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office charged the teenager with felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Thomasville man charged with indecent liberties with a child

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man has been charged with indecent liberties, according to the Thomasville Police Department. Rene Mauricio Martinez-Granados, 31, is accused of committing “a lewd and lascivious act upon the body of a female juvenile who was under the age of 16 years at the time,” on April 6. Officers […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. couple charged in child abduction case, more victims likely

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Stanly County couple linked to criminal allegations made on social media is facing charges related to a child abduction and sex crime case. The Stanly County Sheriff's Office charged Marissa Bolton and Alois Bolton, both 34, and are also clearing up "misinformation" circulating on social media surrounding the investigation.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Randleman, NC
Crime & Safety
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Violence#Violent Crime#Randleman High School#Randolph County Schools
alamancenews.com

Police seek suspect in nightclub shooting

Traffic stop in Graham nets one shooting victim, other suspects. Police in Burlington are looking for a Gibsonville man who allegedly shot two individuals during an altercation at an area nightclub over the weekend. Meanwhile, their counterparts in Graham have arrested three people, including one of the alleged shooting victims,...
GRAHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

High Point Police Department begins new program to get guns off the street

HIGH POINT, Guilford County — With gun violence on the rise in the triad, high point police are working to keep guns out of felons’ hands. The High Point Police Department is starting a new program called “firearm by felon.” The program is designed to get people in the community to report the identity and whereabouts of someone charged with a felony who has a firearm.
WBTV

Police say one person died in accidental shooting in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 23-year-old man was killed in Salisbury this week as the result of an accidental shooting. Police in Salisbury have now identified the victim as Sebastian Tayez Johnson. Investigators say Johnson accidentally shot himself in the head at a location in the 100 block of Clancy...
SALISBURY, NC
alamancenews.com

Area man arrested for domestic assault

A man from the southern part of the county has been arrested after he allegedly beat up his girlfriend during a mid-morning row within their camper. Bryan Robert Burke was ultimately taken into custody after deputies were called out to investigate a domestic disturbance inside the camper along the 5300 block of Mt. Olive Church Road.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
pmg-va.com

Man charged after not returning U-Haul

On June 1, Officer Tyler Garcia of the Galax Police Department was contacted by a detective from Surry County, N.C., to check a residence near Greenville Road in the city for a U-Haul truck rental that had not been returned or paid for. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office had obtained...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
The Charleston Press

Teenager accidently shot to death by his girlfriend on Sunday, the girl was arrested, police

Chesterfield County, South Carolina – Accidental shooting on Sunday was fatal for a teenager in Chesterfield County, the local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, 15-year-old boy was accidently shot by his girlfriend at a home in Mount Croghan and the boy died due to the injuries suffered in the incident. The girl, who reportedly pulled the trigger by mistake, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
FOX8 News

72-year-old woman embezzled over $150k from church over 8 years, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 72-year-old woman has been arrested for embezzlement in Winston-Salem. According to police, in November of 2021, the board for the Covenant Presbyterian Church on Konnaok Drive requested that the police begin investigating issues in their church. Evidence was apparently provided that indicated that Jane Carol Davis, 72, a member and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFXR

Woman found dead in Danville home during wellbeing check

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Danville woman, whose body was discovered inside her home Wednesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, the Danville Police Department says officers responded to 10 Lands End shortly following a 911 call from a person requesting a wellbeing […]
richmondobserver

Hamlet Police seek suspect

HAMLET — Police are asking for help locating a man suspected of selling stolen property. The Hamlet Police Department issued an online wanted poster on Facebook Monday for Christopher Todd Greene. Greene, 53, is wanted on charges of possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses. Anyone...
HAMLET, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
255
Post
796K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy