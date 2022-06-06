ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Highest-rated cheap eats in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLP9p_0g29i9Re00

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor . Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Oasis Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 5945 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-1906
#29. Tacos La Banqueta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Address: 1305 N Carroll Ave, Dallas, TX 75204-6714
#28. Serious Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (132 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Address: 2807 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226-1508
#27. Dairy-Ette

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 9785 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228-3800
#26. Bistro B

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 9780 Walnut St Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75243-2389
#25. Shake Shack

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 2500 N Pearl Street, Dallas, TX 75201
#24. Senor Bean

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Address: 708 Olive St, Dallas, TX 75201-2808
#23. Whataburger

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 2900 N Airfield Dr, Dallas, TX 75261-4303
#22. Tony’s Pizza & Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Address: 10233 E Northwest Hwy Ste 504, Dallas, TX 75238-4420
#21. The Wild Detectives

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Cafe
– Address: Bishops Arts District 314 W Eighth St, Dallas, TX 75208
#20. Bishop Cider

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: not available
– Address: 509 N Bishop Ave Suite C, Dallas, TX 75208-4855
#19. John’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 1733 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-7416
#18. Sweet Georgia Brown Bar B Que Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Address: 2840 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX 75216-7516
#17. Hunky’s Old Fashioned

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 321 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208-4656
#16. Sky Rocket Burger

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 7877 Frankford Rd #101b, Dallas, TX 75252-6827
#15. Taqueria El Si Hay

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Address: 601 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-4745
#14. Buzzbrews Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
– Address: 4154 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75204-2132
#13. Record Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 605 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202-3335
#12. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Address: 7522 Campbell Rd, Dallas, TX 75248-1784
#11. Denny’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (237 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 2030 Market Ctr Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
#10. Bubba’s Cooks Country

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American
– Address: 6617 Hillcrest Ave Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX 75205-1301
#9. Aw Shucks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Address: 3601 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5631
#8. Snuffer’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206-5630
#7. Angry Dog

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (240 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 2726 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226-1404
#6. Norma’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (158 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 1123 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208-5128
#5. Keller’s Drive-in

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 6537 E Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75231-8009
#4. Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 2014 Irving Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207-6610
#3. Original Market Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 4434 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75219-1716
#2. Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (352 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 306 South Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75202
#1. Truck Yard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (280 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 5624 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206-7118
