South Carolina to get $150 million medical supply plant, 600 new jobs. What we know

A medical supply company will hire 600 workers and invest $150 million to build a manufacturing plant in a Greenville County business park.

Health Supply US ’s new plant will operate as Glove One to make nitrile gloves, an alternative to latex gloves that are puncture and chemical resistant.

The facility will be located at 1 Quality Way adjacent to Beechtree Business Park and the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Park (formerly Donaldson Center).

The company is expected to make 4.3 billion nitrile gloves per year when the facility is complete in January 2024. Hiring will begin this year.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded job development credits and a $300,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction

Health Supply US also makes medical isolation gowns. Its headquarters is in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“Health Supply US is dedicated to bringing critical medical supply chains back to the United States,” Christopher Garcia, Health Supply US chief executive officer, said in a news release. “Nitrile gloves are a vitally needed medical item that keep our frontline health care professionals and first responders safe, an item that we simply cannot rely completely on international markets for our domestic supply in the future.”

Gov. Henry McMaster said the state’s effort to recruit life sciences companies is paying off.

“Expanding our life sciences industry is critical to safeguarding our supply chain and ensuring life-saving medical supplies are readily available during future emergencies,” he said in the news release announcing the investment.