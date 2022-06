Who out there is looking for an AMAZING CAREER OPPORTUNITY?. Do you love a fast paced environment with a variety of duties? Mancan is looking for someone to join our team as a permanent Staffing Recruiter. This is a Salaried based position with monthly commission! A realistic salary range for the first year would be between 55k and 65k BUT the sky is the limit! Mancan has top of the line health insurance and contribute 70% of the premium, we also offer a 401K with 50 cents to the dollar match, FSA program, dental insurance, vacation and pto time avail after 90 days of employment with us and many additional perks and benefits!

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO