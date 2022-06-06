Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for escape

A 27-year-old Davenport man was sentenced on June 2 to 16 months in prison for Escape from Custody, to be served consecutively to his previously imposed 60-month sentence for Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Following his release, Marius Lamar Avant was ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

In September 2020, while serving the remainder of a term of imprisonment for a prior federal escape conviction, Avant left the Davenport Residential Reentry Center (RRC) without permission and failed to return. He was not apprehended for over four months. When he was arrested in February 2021, Avant was found in possession of a firearm in Rock Island. He pleaded guilty to the escape offense on January 10, 2022, following his conviction for the firearm offense in the Central District of Illinois. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, and the United States Marshals Service investigated the case.

