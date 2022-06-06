Deputies looking for SUV used in burglary in Kings County

SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was arrested following a high-speed chase with Sanger Police that led him to jump in a canal after a failed attempt to get away. An officer was in the area of 5th and West Ave. on Thursday afternoon when they spotted the motorcyclist driving recklessly around other vehicles. The 35-year-old driver, who is yet to be identified, led police on a 90mph chase and took them to the outskirts of town. An officer even recognized the driver from a prior chase.

SANGER, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO