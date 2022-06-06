ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings County, CA

Deputies looking for SUV used in burglary in Kings County

By Stephen Hawkins
FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Deputies with the Kings County Sheriff's Office are hoping somebody recognizes an SUV they say was used in a home burglary. The...

kmph.com

FOX26

Two teens caught with ghost gun in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A pair of ghost guns are now off the streets thanks to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, two people in Armona were reported to deputies for wearing full-face masks and backpacks. When deputies arrived, they say they found a 13 and...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Motorcyclist arrested following chase, then jumps into canal in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was arrested following a high-speed chase with Sanger Police that led him to jump in a canal after a failed attempt to get away. An officer was in the area of 5th and West Ave. on Thursday afternoon when they spotted the motorcyclist driving recklessly around other vehicles. The 35-year-old driver, who is yet to be identified, led police on a 90mph chase and took them to the outskirts of town. An officer even recognized the driver from a prior chase.
SANGER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Richard Wilkin Killed in Fiery Crash on Floral Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Fiery Collision on De Wolf Avenue Left 71-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Seriously Injured. According to the authorities, officers responded to the crash around 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of South De Wolf and East Floral Avenues. Investigators said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Wilkin approached the intersection of De Wolf...
FRESNO, CA
FOX26

Elderly man killed following two vehicle collision just west of Selma

A 71-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening after two vehicles collided near Floral and De Wolf, just west of Selma. The California Highway Patrol says a Chevy Silverado pickup was heading west and the driver of a Chevy Suburban heading the opposite direction turned into the Silverado’s path. Sgt....
SELMA, CA
FOX26

Three behind bars following chase with deputies in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now behind bars following a chase with deputies Thursday afternoon in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to pull over a vehicle near Golden State Blvd and Church Avenue. That vehicle, deputies say, instead headed onto Highway 99...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced homicide suspect arrested in Texas, deputies say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE) – A suspect wanted in a Merced homicide case has been arrested in Texas, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, officials announced that 42-year-old Augustine Singh was arrested after a federal search warrant was carried out at a home in Elmendorf, Texas. During the search, deputies say they found […]
MERCED, CA
FOX26

2nd man wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is in custody and a second is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on May 30th in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department says 27-year-old Damean Fish was shot to death around 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Bardsley Ave.
TULARE, CA
