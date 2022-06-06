ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William "Sonny" Steele

 3 days ago

William "Sonny" Steele passed away at Forrest General Hospital on May 31, 2022, at the age 81. He was born on February 5, 1941, in Durant, MS. Visitation will be held June 3, 2022 at Union Missionary Baptist Church of Bay Springs, MS from...

Jack R. Hodge Jr.

Jack R. Hodge Jr. Received into Heaven from his home to God’s house June 8, 2022, born October 10, 1947, in Laurel, MS to Rev. Jack Richard Hodge Sr. and ​Sallie ​Mae Blackledge Hodge. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until...
Carolyn Sue Tracy

Carolyn Sue Tracy, 68 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She was born Tuesday, September 15, 1953, in Okinawa, Japan. A memorial will be held at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Ben Freeman

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Zion's Rest Missionary Baptist Church, for Mr. Ben Freeman, age 79, of Richton. Mr. Freeman passed from this life on June 7, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Dustin Helton and Brother Rayburn Freeman will officiate the service with burial to follow in Freeman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tracey Freeman, Shane Freeman, Josh Nelson, Kelvin Freeman, Craig Freeman, and Adam Brewer with B.J. Clark and Clifton Freeman serving as alternates.
Danny W. Merritt

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church, for Bro. Danny W. Merritt, age 51, of New Augusta. Bro. Merritt passed from this life on June 6, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Dale Pulliam, Bro. Shane Byrd, and Bro. Bartley Clark will officiate the service with burial following in Indian Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Merritt, Mitch Nobles, Johnny Dobbs, Breyer Merritt, Daxton Merritt, Andrew Ishee, Chris Keech, Mike Simmick, and Charles Jordan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rebecca Ishee, McKalley Keech, Summer Merritt, Laken Merritt, and Ella Merritt.
Charles Dixon

Charles Dixon, 64, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the First Pentecostal Church of Purvis with interment in Coaltown Cemetery to follow. Charles had worked for Price Brothers/Hansen for twenty-seven years...
Martha Ann Ellzey Clanton

Martha Ann Ellzey Clanton, 83, of Buckatunna, MS, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro, MS. She was born Saturday, May 13, 1939, in Moselle, MS. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral...
Vermell Sims Tew

Vermell Sims Tew, of Ellisville/ Laurel, MS passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel, MS. Funeral services will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery in Ellisville. Bro. Joshue Pierce, Bro. Donald Moore and Bro. Mike Dutton will officiate.
Carolyn Crookston

Carolyn Crookston, 69 of Ellisville, MS passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Monday, November 17, 1952, in Natchez, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral...
Joan Hatten Walton

Joan Hatten Walton, 80, of Hattiesburg passed away on June 7, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Walton was a member...
Tamara “Tammy” Stewart

Tamara “Tammy” Stewart, 51, of Brooklyn passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Stewart was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed floating the creek, camping, and spending time with her husband while he fished. She loved being around her family and friends and especially her dogs.
Burkes in Magee is now open

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Burkes in Magee has open. A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held Thursday, June 9, 2022. Store Manager Royce Beckham...
Three Drum Majors to lead Jones College’s Maroon Typhoon Marching Band

ELLISVILLE – Three ladies beat out the competition to lead Jones College’s Maroon Typhoon Marching Band this fall. Freshman, Melania Sanders of Columbia, Jessica Manning of Quitman and sophomore, Rachel Turner of Runnelstown will lead the nearly 180-member organization. “Being drum major is a whole new level of...
3rd arrest made in robbery

All three suspects in an armed robbery investigation in the Linwood community in late May have been arrested, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Andrew Blake Dooley, 34, of 1493t Highway 487 east, Sebastopol, was arrested and charged with robbery on May 31 by Newton County officials. Previously arrested in this case...
World Changers are back in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - World Changers has made a return to Meridian to provide some much-needed assistance. World Changers is a national organization that is dedicated to helping out people in need. It is a summer camp that brings high school students from churches across the country to complete mission projects that help the community around them.
HPD: Missing woman reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. According to HPD, Jerrica Sims, 26, of Hattiesburg, was reported missing on June 9, 2022. She reportedly could have left Hattiesburg. She has a gray 2010 Toyota Camry with tinted windows. She is described as...
Guest wins Neshoba in tight primary

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Michael Guest won Neshoba County with about 47.4% of the vote in a tight race in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District Republican primary Tuesday that was undecided early Wednesday, according to early returns. Districtwide, Guest was behind with 46.6% percent and 88.94% of the vote counted at...
Taylorsville Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Taylorsville man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Lauderdale couple charged with burglary

A Lauderdale County couple was arrested and charged in connection with a house burglary in the House community earlier this month, the authorities said. Thomas James Boswell, 53, of 2323 Highway 496, Meridian, and Angela Kay Boswell have been arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said.
Hattiesburg kicks off nightly park activities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials from the city of Hattiesburg say they want you to meet them at the park. The new summer program, “Activity Nights in the Park,” kicks off on Monday. Officials say all ages are welcome. There will be something for everyone to do. Director...
