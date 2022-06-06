William "Sonny" Steele

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Zion's Rest Missionary Baptist Church, for Mr. Ben Freeman, age 79, of Richton. Mr. Freeman passed from this life on June 7, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Dustin Helton and Brother Rayburn Freeman will officiate the service with burial to follow in Freeman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tracey Freeman, Shane Freeman, Josh Nelson, Kelvin Freeman, Craig Freeman, and Adam Brewer with B.J. Clark and Clifton Freeman serving as alternates.

RICHTON, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO