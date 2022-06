Rural Jones County property owners beware! You may soon have to pay for a construction permit if you decide to do major construction or renovations on your land. During Monday’s meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, county leaders discussed a new state law that requires counties to issue construction permits. House Bill 1163, which was passed by the Legislature during its last session, will go into effect on July 1.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO