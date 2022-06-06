Local theaters showing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Monday to celebrate Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday is what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

Movie theaters across the country are honoring the late actress with a special showing of “The Wizard of Oz” on Monday and Monday only.

A special deleted scene will also be shown.

Regal Northtown Mall in Spokane and the Regal Riverstone in Couer d’Alene will show the film at 3 and 7 p.m.

