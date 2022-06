It’s unclear how serious the injury to McHugh is, but it’s incredibly unfortunate for a team that is currently watching the best pieces of their bullpen drop like flies. Luke Jackson has missed the entire season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, Tyler Matzek has been out for nearly a month, and now McHugh, who finally seemed to be finding his footing with the Braves, is joining them. Over his last 13.1 innings pitched, he recorded a 1.35 ERA and opponents were hitting just .178 against him.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO