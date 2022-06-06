Faye Smith

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church, for Bro. Danny W. Merritt, age 51, of New Augusta. Bro. Merritt passed from this life on June 6, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Dale Pulliam, Bro. Shane Byrd, and Bro. Bartley Clark will officiate the service with burial following in Indian Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Merritt, Mitch Nobles, Johnny Dobbs, Breyer Merritt, Daxton Merritt, Andrew Ishee, Chris Keech, Mike Simmick, and Charles Jordan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rebecca Ishee, McKalley Keech, Summer Merritt, Laken Merritt, and Ella Merritt.
Comments / 0