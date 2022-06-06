ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

Faye Smith

impact601.com
 3 days ago

Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Myrick Cemetery in Laurel for Mrs....

impact601.com

impact601.com

Jack R. Hodge Jr.

Jack R. Hodge Jr. Received into Heaven from his home to God’s house June 8, 2022, born October 10, 1947, in Laurel, MS to Rev. Jack Richard Hodge Sr. and ​Sallie ​Mae Blackledge Hodge. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until...
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Barbara V. Barlow

Barbara V. Barlow, 88, of Hattiesburg, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Roseland Park Cemetery. Mrs....
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Carolyn Sue Tracy

Carolyn Sue Tracy, 68 of Laurel, MS passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She was born Tuesday, September 15, 1953, in Okinawa, Japan. A memorial will be held at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Danny W. Merritt

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church, for Bro. Danny W. Merritt, age 51, of New Augusta. Bro. Merritt passed from this life on June 6, 2022, at his residence. Bro. Dale Pulliam, Bro. Shane Byrd, and Bro. Bartley Clark will officiate the service with burial following in Indian Springs Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Danny Merritt, Mitch Nobles, Johnny Dobbs, Breyer Merritt, Daxton Merritt, Andrew Ishee, Chris Keech, Mike Simmick, and Charles Jordan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rebecca Ishee, McKalley Keech, Summer Merritt, Laken Merritt, and Ella Merritt.
NEW AUGUSTA, MS
impact601.com

Bonnie Rae Bell Breland

Bonnie Rae Bell Breland of the Big Level Community of Stone County moved on to her heavenly home on June 6, 2022, at the age of 92 years. Born in January 1930 in the Ten Mile Community to Bonnie H. and Fronie Bell, the fifth of seven children. She attended and graduated from both Deep Creek School and Home Consolidated School. Over the years she called many different places home including South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, New Mexico, Germany but Big Level, Mississippi was her always home. She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church since 1950 and Mars Hill Church before that.
STONE COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Joan Hatten Walton

Joan Hatten Walton, 80, of Hattiesburg passed away on June 7, 2022, at Merit Health Wesley Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial in Bellevue Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Walton was a member...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Carolyn Crookston

Carolyn Crookston, 69 of Ellisville, MS passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. She was born Monday, November 17, 1952, in Natchez, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral...
ELLISVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Martha Ann Ellzey Clanton

Martha Ann Ellzey Clanton, 83, of Buckatunna, MS, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro, MS. She was born Saturday, May 13, 1939, in Moselle, MS. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral...
BUCKATUNNA, MS
impact601.com

Charles Dixon

Charles Dixon, 64, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at the First Pentecostal Church of Purvis with interment in Coaltown Cemetery to follow. Charles had worked for Price Brothers/Hansen for twenty-seven years...
PURVIS, MS
impact601.com

Tamara “Tammy” Stewart

Tamara “Tammy” Stewart, 51, of Brooklyn passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Stewart was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed floating the creek, camping, and spending time with her husband while he fished. She loved being around her family and friends and especially her dogs.
BROOKLYN, MS
impact601.com

Three Drum Majors to lead Jones College’s Maroon Typhoon Marching Band

ELLISVILLE – Three ladies beat out the competition to lead Jones College’s Maroon Typhoon Marching Band this fall. Freshman, Melania Sanders of Columbia, Jessica Manning of Quitman and sophomore, Rachel Turner of Runnelstown will lead the nearly 180-member organization. “Being drum major is a whole new level of...
ELLISVILLE, MS
impact601.com

Reports: Mississippi officer fatally shot, suspect sought

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A police officer in an eastern Mississippi city was fatally shot Thursday, authorities said, adding they were seeking a suspect in the case. Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation after the officer was shot in the city limits of Meridian, several local news outlets reported. The police officer wasn't immediately identified.
MERIDIAN, MS
impact601.com

Meth moms arrested by Jones County Sheriff's Department

Two mothers are in jail in Jones County after being charged with child abuse following the births of their babies who tested positive for methamphetamine. Kelly Baldridge, 24 years old, of Ellisville was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn baby. Summer Myrick, 24 years...
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigating a stabbing incident

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident on Delk Road in southwestern Jones County where one adult male was stabbed on Thursday afternoon. JCSD deputies and investigators responded to two residences in the 500 and 600 block of Delk Road where an altercation between two males in that areas left one of them stabbed.
JONES COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Former probation officer sentenced in embezzlement case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer has started serving a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of embezzlement for taking more than $4,000 from people who were trying to pay court-ordered fines and fees. Dendrick Hurd, 28, pleaded guilty April...
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

SIDELINE VIEW: Southern Miss will host Ole Miss in a Super Regional in Hattiesburg

The State of Mississippi will have a team in the College World Series to root for! Southern Mississippi will host Ole Miss this weekend in the “Super Regionals”. The winner of this best two of three games will be moving on to the “Holy Land” of college baseball at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha for the 75th College World Series beginning on June 17.
HATTIESBURG, MS
impact601.com

Laurel officials silent on new state cannabis law

LAUREL – Members of the Laurel City Council discussed the state’s new medical cannabis law during this week’s meeting. The Laurel City Council voted 6-1 to approve the first reading of an ordinance. In the city ordinance, the city is proposing a change in or amendment of...
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Jones County property owners may have to pay a construction permit for major construction or renovations

Rural Jones County property owners beware! You may soon have to pay for a construction permit if you decide to do major construction or renovations on your land. During Monday’s meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, county leaders discussed a new state law that requires counties to issue construction permits. House Bill 1163, which was passed by the Legislature during its last session, will go into effect on July 1.
JONES COUNTY, MS

