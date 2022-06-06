Faye Smith

Bonnie Rae Bell Breland of the Big Level Community of Stone County moved on to her heavenly home on June 6, 2022, at the age of 92 years. Born in January 1930 in the Ten Mile Community to Bonnie H. and Fronie Bell, the fifth of seven children. She attended and graduated from both Deep Creek School and Home Consolidated School. Over the years she called many different places home including South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, New Mexico, Germany but Big Level, Mississippi was her always home. She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church since 1950 and Mars Hill Church before that.

STONE COUNTY, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO