Computers

Apple M2 Chip Brings 18% Speed Boost to New MacBook Air

By Stephen Shankland
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple broadened its processor ambitions on Monday with the new M2, a chip that improves core processing performance 18% over the M1 without hurting battery life in the company's new MacBook Air and 13-inch...

CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

M2, M1 Ultra, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1: Apple Mac Chips Compared

Apple's M1 series of processors gained a new sibling, the M2, at WWDC 2022. As with the M1, Apple started at the bottom: The M2 is the base processor in the new line, with some typical generation-over-generation updates, and debuts in the 2022 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13-inch. We'll likely see the scaled-up versions -- Ultra, Pro and Max -- when Apple's ready to refresh its higher-end devices.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

A last-minute MacBook Air leak mentions color options ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple’s annual WWDC event is reserved for software announcements, as the iPhone maker unveils the next-gen operating systems for its various hardware products. But Apple also announces new hardware devices at the show, and WWDC 2022 might deliver such product reveals. Those expecting Apple to showcase the first-gen mixed reality glasses at the event should know that most rumors say that won’t be the case. But the same reports indicate the MacBook Air 2022 refresh is coming at WWDC, with a last-minute leak mentioning the laptop’s colors.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Apple Reportedly Bringing Back 12-Inch MacBook

Apple is planning to bring back its 12-inch MacBook and is adding a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air, as the tech giant looks to expand its lineup of laptops, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted Thursday. Gurman, who's well known for his accurate predictions regarding Apple product releases, said the 15-inch MacBook Air...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple Loses 'Think Different' Trademark in the EU

Apple isn't the only company allowed to "think different," according to a Wednesday ruling from the European Union's Court of Justice. The region's highest court dismissed the tech giant's attempt to keep its trademark, allowing any company in the region to use the iconic slogan. The court's decision follows a...
BUSINESS
CNET

Microsoft to Begin Disclosing Pay for All Jobs

Microsoft will start publicly listing the pay ranges for all jobs advertised at the tech giant in the United States, the company said Thursday. "Today we're announcing another best practice with our commitment to publicly disclose salary ranges in all of our internal and external job postings across the US, beginning no later than January 2023," Microsoft said in a blog post.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Apple’s tiny charger for the new MacBook Air has an extra USB-C port

Alongside a redesigned MacBook Air powered by the company’s new M2 processor, Apple also introduced a charger for the laptop with an unexpected perk: a spare USB-C port. The charger has two USB-C ports, giving you the freedom to charge another device alongside the laptop. An unannounced dual-port 35-watt...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

How to pre-order Apple's M2 MacBook Air

Apple's WWDC doesn't typically bring new hardware into the mix, but the company decided to do things a bit differently for 2022. Apple announced an updated MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside all of the new software features it debuted at today's keynote. Both will be powered by Apple's new M2 chipset, which will provide significant performance gains when compared to the previous M1 versions. Here's everything we know about how to pre-order the latest MacBooks.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Apple unveils new redesigned MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air features thinner bezels surrounding the display (albeit with a notch) and drops the tapered case found on earlier models in favor of a base with consistent thickness more similar to the ones found on the new 2021 MacBook Pro. Despite the loss of the taper, the 13-inch laptop is thinner (at its thickest point) and lighter than the outgoing version. It’s 2.7 pounds in total, significantly lighter than the 14-inch MacBook Pro. It’s only 11.3 mm thick (0.5 inches), and it now comes in a champagne-ish color as well as a very deep blue called “midnight.”
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

AT&T Adjusts Top Plan, Removes Unlimited Elite and HBO Max Option

AT&T no longer bundles HBO Max with its top unlimited plan. The move means the carrier does not offer a video streaming service with any of its wireless plans, though existing customers who have HBO Max included can still use the service. Verizon has announced that HBO Max will be...
ECONOMY
Engadget

iOS 16 drops support for iPhone 6S, 7 and the first-gen SE

As is tradition, will leave some of its older devices in the dust when it starts rolling out its latest operating systems. When arrives this fall, it will be available for iPhone 8 and later — in other words, all the phones Apple has released since 2017. That means iPhone 6S, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE (first-generation) users won't be able to upgrade to iOS 16.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor has a slim, fanless design with 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports

Work more efficiently with the Apple MacBook Air with M2 processor, which is a powerhouse. Boasting up to 8 hours of video playback, it has a fanless design like the M1 MacBook Air to keep it from overheating. What’s more, this slim-bezeled 13.6″ Liquid Retina display has a notch cutout for the 1080p FaceTime camera. Additionally, it has 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone jack, and an impressive 500 nit brightness. Available in 4 striking colors—Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Blue—this all-aluminum unibody laptop boasts style. Moreover, the simple, flat-edge design measures just 11.3 mm thin and has a Magic Keyboard with a Touch ID power button. You’ll love that it uses MagSafe magnetic charging and is up to 40% faster than the MacBook Air with M1. Finally, it fast chargers to 50% battery in only 30 minutes.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Android 13 Beta 3 Launches, Hits Platform Stability

The third beta of Android 13 has launched, Google announced Wednesday. Beta 3's arrival means the official release of Android 13 is drawing closer. Another beta is planned for July. After that, the final release will likely happen this fall alongside the release of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

The M2 MacBook Air is more proof that Apple listens to its users

Hello! My name is Myriam Joire (aka. tnkgrl), and I’m Pocketnow’s new Managing Editor. I’ve been a tech journalist and podcaster for more than 15 years, and I’m here to reinvent this website. Expect more mobile, personal audio, and wearables coverage, plus EVs & car tech content going forward.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

New Dungeon-Crawler Headed to Netflix Gaming From Apple Arcade Developers

Lucky Luna, a new dungeon-crawler game from Snowman, the award-winning studio featured on Apple Arcade, is headed to Netflix's selection of games for iOS and Android. Netflix subscribers will be able to play Lucky Luna free of ads and in-app purchases later this summer. According to Snowman, Lucky Luna is...
VIDEO GAMES

